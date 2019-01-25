Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to win a trophy this year. And the FA Cup is a great opportunity for him to do that.

Richard Dunne: 'There's one man Solskjaer must get going for Man United - and it could start tonight'

Arsenal concentrate too much on getting into the Champions League and they could easily see the FA Cup as a distraction and not a chance of glory, so United will have more of a will to win the match and go on to win the cup.

There are still questions about Solskjaer at United and whether he can cut it at this level, but by winning a trophy he could give himself a great opportunity to get the job long-term.

Whatever Arsenal feel about it, United can’t see the FA Cup as an annoyance. If they’re not in the FA Cup they will have a free weekend and the players would prefer to be playing instead of just training. And they should be looking to go as far as they can in the competition.

If either team goes into this match tonight with the mentality that they can not only win the game but win the FA Cup, they will come out on top and I fancy United to do that.

With the run that United are on, playing Arsenal is a chance to keep that up and make a statement against a top-six side.

All Solskjaer has to do is keep the players happy and keep them playing the way they have been, sustain that momentum. With the football those players are playing now, they appear to be playing with freedom and enjoying themselves, expressing themselves.

What Solskjaer is doing right now is working, so any change to the rhythm could have a negative effect when the Premier League starts again. He can’t start resting players or tinkering with things, if he picks his best team he can win this match tonight, maybe go on and win the FA Cup, and keep the job. From his playing days, Solskjaer will have the attitude that ‘this is United, we win every game’ and I don’t think that Unai Emery has the same attitude to the competition.

And United can get the win. You look at the form Marcus Rashford is in and he has enough about him to really trouble Arsenal. I’d be interested to see if Alexis Sanchez starts and gets a chance to kick-start things at United, against his former club.

It’s not happened for him since he left Arsenal and it would be strange if he used this game to get things moving for him again. He needs a run of games, but he needs to do more when he gets a chance.

You see more of Sanchez’s life on Instagram than you do of him on the pitch. He has to get the opportunity to play but then once he does play he has to stop making excuses and do his job, be a team player. It doesn’t matter if he scores, it’s important that he plays well and the team wins. He has to understand that, get back into the flow of contributing on a weekly basis.

The attitude to the FA Cup has changed in the last couple of years, from the time where the big clubs didn’t seem that interested.

Pep Guardiola has a lot to do with that, he wants to win every match and every tournament. That was missing for a while. Clubs - and a lot of this was down to the manager - felt superior, with the attitude of 'Oh, we don’t need to win the FA Cup or League Cup' as we are concentrating on the league: that’s why Liverpool losing to Wolves in the last round was a surprise, it’s ten years since they won a trophy.

In my career, I wanted to play in every game. The manager might come to me and say 'It’s the second round of the League Cup, have a rest tonight'. But I wanted to play.

One year at Aston Villa, Kevin MacDonald was in charge at the start of the season in the play-off round for the Europa League. We’d fought for the previous season to get into that competition but when the matches came around, Kevin said he wanted his key players fresh for the league game at the weekend and they could skip the Europa League. I didn’t understand that.

I always had a respect for the FA Cup. I grew up in the era when the FA Cup final would be on TV for seven hours with all the build-up and you’d watch every minute of it. My first-team debut was in that competition, for Everton against Swindon when I was only 17 and that was brilliant for me and my career.

I found it sad, then, that the FA Cup got discarded at one stage, like the year that Manchester United didn’t even enter it. The FA Cup took a step back. But I can’t understand why people look down on it.

Herald Sport