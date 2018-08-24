When Jose Mourinho first came over, to Chelsea, I was at Manchester City and we were the first team to beat them in the Premier League. In fact, we were the only team to beat them in the league that season.

Richard Dunne: Mourinho used to galvanise a team - now he has run out of ideas and his time at Man United is nearly up

The next season when we played them, there were rumours that their players were on rewards - not financial bonuses but maybe days off - if they could come and beat us, and their main aim that season was to come to the Etihad and beat us. Make a point.

That’s what Mourinho was great at, galvinising a team, saying 'they beat us last season but they won’t do it again' and that night, all his players went to war for him. And they came to the Etihad and beat us.

When I’d speak to Damien Duff about Mourinho at Chelsea, he absolutely loved the training sessions he’d put on, the spirit he built in the team, everything about him was fresh and new. And he has run out of ideas now. He looks tired and battle-weary, he can’t enjoy himself and that’s what football is about, there is pressure on the managers but you should do it for the love of the game instead of constantly fighting with people.

And if you look at Jose’s track record, you’d imagine he won’t see out the season, given the way he has been since pre-season.

He did the same at Chelsea, after winning the league there he gave the players a bit of time off ... and then he complained they weren’t fit and weren’t ready for the new season and by that stage Chelsea were gone.

It’s the same at United now, I know they had players away at the World Cup but he was already making excuses in pre-season, saying the young players he has are not good enough, that the squad he has isn’t good enough, and with the money he’s spent over the last few years he should have a good enough squad.

You look at Manchester City, their players came back from the World Cup in flying form, Liverpool the same. It comes down to the demeanour of the manager who is letting the players believe they have an excuse, he’s given them a way out by saying they have had a tough summer. It’s nonsense.

When the manager says the players aren’t good enough, as he has done, it gives you no chance, no motivation for the season. As a manager you should be saying that pre-season games are a brilliant chance for younger players, that they are putting pressure on the first team players.

If you look at United last season they didn’t seem like a team that had energy and excitement about them so it was up to Mourinho to say at the start of this season that this was the opportunity for the fringe players.

On the other side of it you look at Manchester City, all those players were desperate to get back as quick as they could and be ready for the Community Shield, they knew if they missed a couple of training sessions or even a match at the start of they season, they’d lose their place in the team.

The spirit they have created is one where every player wants to work hard in every single training session.

And I don’t see that at United.

It’s like Jose has his favourites and he doesn’t think the coaching at underage level is up to scratch, he feels their system is not creating players who can challenge for the first team.

I don’t think he is looking to engineer an exit and a pay-off, I just think he’s come to a realisation that he can’t improve it, he is trying to portray Manchester United as an underdog, that 'everyone is against us'.

It’s Man United, the biggest club in the world, they should not be going into games looking to prove something, they should have their core beliefs, their tactics and confidence in themselves, trying to win games. And I don’t think Mourinho has the capabilities anymore to do all that, the mind games don’t work any more, his attributes as a coach aren’t in keeping with the modern game.

Since he and Guardiola took over, United have conceded 61 goals and Manchester City have conceded 67. But City have scored 194, United scored 124.

That’s how football has gone, it’s all about attacking and Mourinho has not got the best out of Alexis Sanchez, I don’t get what Juan Mata is doing, the manager’s not getting the best out of the players, he needs to get more from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, he needs people with pace like Lukaku to do more. And I don’t see him having the mentality to release them, to give them the freedom to play.

And his relationship with Paul Pogba is very strange. Pogba wants to be loved, he wants to be the main man and even though he’s the United captain now, I don’t think he has a role in the team, he’s trying to do too much.

He’s their key player, that team should be getting the ball and giving it to Pogba. But he has to go and get the ball himself.

He’s scored two goals but he has not offered enough and his demeanour sums up United now.

It’s unfortunate for him that with his build - he’s long and leggy, he looks like he is not trying, I know he is trying but he has to give more. And I think he’s making excuses, maybe he thinks the players around him aren’t good enough. It’s all a bad mix.

