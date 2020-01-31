Richard Dunne: 'Man United got their man - but one aspect of Fernandes signing shows why they've fallen so far behind'

I wouldn’t say that spending so much money on Bruno Fernandes is panic buying - they have been looking at him since last summer so they are aware of him.

You’d have to ask why it took them so long to get the deal done, just before the transfer window closed. It should have been done much quicker than that.

They have needed a player like him for a long time, more to the point they knew they needed someone like him, but took an age to get it done.

I watched United in midweek and they didn’t have a lot of the ball, but they defended well, they tried to play out from the back and did it well. They caused City some problems when they did have the ball.

The frustration with United is the inconsistency in their transfer dealings, taking weeks to finish a deal that should have taken days.

He should have been signed early in the month and have a couple of games under his belt already instead of coming in cold.

It was a good performance from United at the Etihad on Wednesday night, they went away and beat the league champions ... but it would be no surprise to me if they lose at home to Wolves tomorrow.

Wolves are a good side and United just have that thing about them, were they can go out and win 4-0 but a week later lose 2-0.

They have to be prepared to fight in every game and I don’t see that in this United side.

When I was a player at City, we were a mid-table side, we were capable of beating the bigger teams as we raised our game to play the likes of United, now United seem to be like that - they play well when they are underdogs. But you also need to win at home to Wolves and that’s a struggle at the moment.

