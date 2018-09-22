Richard Dunne: Jurgen Klopp's positive approach will help Liverpool challenge Man City for the title

It’s all started to gel for Liverpool , people have more confidence now, defensively they know their duties a bit better, in Virgil van Dijk they have a leader who tells the other players what to do, bosses them around the field.

It’s all started to gel for Liverpool, people have more confidence now, defensively they know their duties a bit better, in Virgil van Dijk they have a leader who tells the other players what to do, bosses them around the field.

As a player, to have a senior player on the field beside you telling you what to do, giving you that information, it makes your job so much easier.

Liverpool look strong, they look full off energy and I feel there is still another gear in Liverpool. They will have a spell where it’s not all rosy but in Jurgen Klopp, they have a manager who will pick them up when it’s not going their way.

He won’t hammer the players publicly after a defeat, he will just say ‘let’s wipe the slate clean and start again next week’. And that’s why they will push Manchester City for the league this season.

Liverpool were very good against PSG, I had the feeling that even if PSG equalised, Liverpool were just going to go up and score again. Because PSG were so poor, Liverpool played the game for what it was, they didn’t take too many risks, they lowered the tempo but were able to up the tempo again when PSG scored.

There’s a lot of talk here in France about PSG and for all the money they have spent, they had no answers against Liverpool.

The French feel that PSG just haven’t arrived yet. And they don’t think this PSG team will.

They don’t have a team capable of pushing on to the next level, I don’t know if that’s because the French league is too easy for them or what, but they had a massive game against Liverpool and they just didn’t get out of second gear. Liverpool looked like a side who were capable of punishing the other side, forcing them into errors and PSG just had no answer.

They have the individual brilliance you’d expect but as a team they were very disappointing. Their manager has previously had teams who were high energy but he hasn’t got those players at PSG, so I don’t know how he can expect to change the mindset of Neymar or Cavani to squeeze up, and they had no legs in midfield.

They looked a long way away from being contenders for the Champions League but if you are a Liverpool supporter, it all looks good.

Online Editors