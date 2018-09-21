Richard Dunne: Jose Mourinho has adapted and Manchester United are now thriving

Managers need to be able to change and adapt, and Jose Mourinho has, finally, done that at Manchester United and has started to change things around.

Managers need to be able to change and adapt, and Jose Mourinho has, finally, done that at Manchester United and has started to change things around.

United, and the manager, had all that criticism earlier in the season but it was difficult for them, players late back after the World Cup and issues like that.

Everyone has had their say on all the issues that were there at the club, everyone had their say on Pogba and Martial and Shaw, and whether that's a case of the manager saying to those players 'go out and prove me wrong' it seems to be working.

You look an Fellaini, as unattractive he is as a footballer, he is effective, he works for that United team and maybe having that different style of player in that team is working.

It's the Manchester United you expect now, a team that can go away and win 3-0, as they did in Switzerland. There were problems earlier in the season and, however it's happened, they have sorted it out.

Maybe they have had a chat in the dressing room, maybe the players have upped their game but the manager has done something to change the mindset of the players and he seems to have galvanised them.

The United players seem to be with Mourinho now whereas a few months ago it was all conflict.

It's hard to know what happened with Paul Pogba. He came back to the club as a World Cup winner so maybe Mourinho thought, I will take this lad down a peg or two.

When you look at his display in Switzerland on Wednesday night, scoring two goals in a good win, he looks like the Paul Pogba he was when he first signed.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group Stage - Group H - BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - Stade de Suisse, Bern, Switzerland - September 19, 2018 Manchester United's Paul Pogba applauds their fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

People questioned whether there were leaders or characters in that United team but they have come through a spell with a few wins, in difficult places, and it looks like they have turned it around, three away wins in places where they could easily have slipped up. Watford has not been an easy place to go this season, Burnley were very good at home last season, and United were playing on a plastic pitch in Switzerland against Young Boys. So to get three wins from three tricky away games is a big statement.

And a lot of the admiration for that has to go to the manager, for getting the mentality right, and to the players for accepting that it can't always be the manager's fault, it's easy to hide behind other people and, with someone as big as Mourinho, players can try to hide behind him, let him take the flak, so it's good that they decided to step up.

You also feel it's just one result away from everyone being on his case again, but United have a decent run of fixtures on the way and by the time the next international break comes around it could have a very nice look to things.

That's what you get with United, the expectations are so high as everyone is waiting for something to happen, people know if they say something they will get a reaction from Mourinho. And often he is at his best when his back is to the wall.

I imagine his message to the squad is: look, everyone is against us, let's stick together and do what we have to do.

You'd have to wonder, then, what the thinking is at Manchester City this week after losing to Lyon on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola warned Manchester City they must be able to handle playing every three days (Martin Rickett/PA)

City were poor at home to Lyon, they seemed to be lacking that spark and maybe that spark usually comes from the manager on the sideline, and Pep Guardiola was not there as he had a touchline ban.

It seemed to me that the City players were waiting for his instructions, they needed a kick up the backside to go and take the next step in the game. And that didn't happen.

Some of the top teams are not firing on all cylinders, you could say that about Liverpool, they are getting the job done and United are starting to have that look about then now.

City have strolled their games in the Premier League, they have strolled through their group in the Champions League for the last few years and against Lyon, maybe the City players thought it would be another walk in the park and they took their eye off the ball.

And they got found out, by a decent opposition. Lyon are not a brilliant side by any means but they have effective players and took their chances.

After PSG were beaten by Liverpool the night before, people here in France had real fears about Lyon going to play Manchester City and they got the win. City can't have it all their own way and they need to realise that.

City missed Guardiola's presence on the sideline this week, and for all the talk in the early part of the season that Mourinho was a distraction and a problem, whatever he has said, he has that team behind him now.

Herald Sport