Richard Dunne: 'Arsenal have the money to tempt Rodgers but he'd be mad to go there'

But he would be crazy to leave where he is to go to North London.

For me, Arsenal are going through the same process as Manchester United. It will take them a bit of time to find the right manager and the right structure within the club to get back to where they once were under Arsene Wenger.

Leicester is a much more stable club and have a more settled team. They don’t have the history and the glamour of Arsenal, but on current form and status you’d have to choose Leicester over Arsenal any day.

Even players would prefer to go and play for Leicester ahead of Arsenal, it’s just a better place to be in your career.

And it’s the same for Rodgers, or any other coach in his position who is happy where he is, who is being linked with a job at a club who are desperate for the kind of success that others are enjoying.

It’s not just a matter of going from the club in second place to the team in 10th, which would be the case if he left the foxes for Arsenal.

It’s more than that.

At Arsenal you have a fanbase that’s clearly not happy, the ownership structure is not defined, the direction of the club is anything but clear.

Arsenal is not an easy fix – like Manchester United.

They don’t have the right people you need to attract a serious manager who can do the job and if Rodgers did go there, he’d find he had his hands tied.

By not completely ruling out that he’s not interested in the Arsenal job, he’s just being honest.

He’s happy where he is but if Arsenal come after him and they offer to activate his release clause, Leicester might just want the money and then he’d have to go and speak to Arsenal.

It’s up to Leicester to say they don’t want him to go anywhere, and confirm that he has a certain amount of money to spend.

Arsenal have money to offer and Leicester need to put that to Rodgers if they want to keep him.

And Leicester can keep up what they are doing. In the season when Leicester won the league, the key was to keep beating the teams around them and that’s what they are doing. They are putting themselves in a really good position for a Champions League place at least.

They are better than the likes of Brighton and Watford but they are also beating them, which some teams don’t manage to do. They showed they are better than Arsenal and if they can keep that run up, a top-four finish is assured.

Leicester is a much happier and more rewarding place than Arsenal now and Rodgers has no reason to leave.

Online Editors