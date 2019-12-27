Revealed: The most watched Premier League matches so far on Sky Sports this season

Liverpool have dominated the viewing figures for Premier League matches so far this season, after Sky Sports revealed their latest viewing figures for the first half of the season.

Independent.ie have been given an exclusive glimpse of the most viewed matches on Sky Sports since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, with Liverpool's top of the table clash against Manchester City in November predictably coming out on top.

A star-studded panel including Jose Mourinho, Roy Keane, Graeme Souness, Gary Neville and Jammie Carragher have contributed to the Sky Sports coverage, with Liverpool and Manchester United featuring in every one of the most watched games this season.

Roy Keane has been an impressive pundit on Sky Sports this season

Here are the most watched matches of the season so far, with Liverpool fans flocking to watch Klopp's side in action as they look to end the club's 30-year wait for a domestic league title.

1. Liverpool v Manchester City (10/11/2019)

2. Manchester United v Liverpool (20/10/2019)

3. Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (27/10/2019)

4. Manchester United v Chelsea (11/08/2019)

5. Liverpool v Norwich City (09/08/2019)

6. Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (01/09/2019)

7. Chelsea v Liverpool (22/09/2019)

8. Manchester United v Arsenal (30/09/2019)

9. Manchester City v Manchester United (07/12/2019)

10. Sheffield United v Manchester United (24/11/2019)

The Liverpool vs Manchester City match in November became the third highest viewed Premier league match in Sky Sports history, while the channel have also revealed that their Premier League viewing figures are up by +21% year-on-year.

Amid 26,571 hours of live sport over the course of 2019, cricket proved to be a big hit on Sky Sports as England won a thrilling World Cup final against New Zealand in July before back that up with an exciting Ashes series against Australia.

Rob Webster, Managing Director, Sky Sports commented: "As the year draws to a close, we can look back on a sensational year for sport around the world. From a stunning finale to the ICC Cricket World Cup that saw England edge out New Zealand in a super-over, to one of the tightest Premier League title fights ever seen, Sky Sports has been there at every moment. There’s never been such a wealth of sport available and there’s more to come in 2020."

