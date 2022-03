A shortlist is being drawn up to buy Chelsea

Martin Broughton and Todd Boehly have had their bids shortlisted in the auction to buy Chelsea, it is understood.

Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family were also expected to make the shortlist being drawn up by New York merchant bank the Raine Group.

LA Dodgers part-owner Boehly, former Liverpool chairman Broughton and the Cubs-owning Ricketts now lead the race to take charge at Stamford Bridge.