Revealed: Premier League net spending table sparks a debate over managerial achievements

Pep Guardiola is being lauded as the Premier League's manager of the season after guiding Manchester City to a dominant Premier League title success, yet a league table of net spending has sparked a debate over the true merits of this year's top boss.

Sky Sports produced a set of statistics looking at transfer net spending for the top Premier League clubs over the last four seasons, with the figures sparking some big talking points.

It was no surprise that the two Manchester clubs were a long way ahead of their rivals in their spending power since 2014, with City boss Guardiola and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho overseening huge investment in fresh players since they took over their current posts in the summer of 2016. City lead the spending chart with a stunning net spend of £496m, with United not too far behind on that total as they have a net spend of £417m.

The fine details of the net spending table served up some remarkable statistics, with Crystal Palace spending more than Chelsea over the last four years and Tottenham and Liverpool behind West Bromwich Albion and Stoke in the spending league. The figures put some perspective on the work done by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, as he looks set to lead his club into the Champions League for a third successive season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also emerges from the statistics with huge credit, as he is on course to secure a second successive top four finish and may add Champions League glory to his CV in the coming weeks. Here are the full statistics reveals on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football:

