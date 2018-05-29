Revealed: Our pound-per-point rankings for the top Premier League managers are calculated

The dust is now settling on a season that left many of England's top clubs frustrated and lamenting what might have been.

Manchester United’s FA Cup final defeat against a Chelsea side that failed to qualify for the Champions League, followed by Liverpool’s defeat in the Champions League final against Real Madrid left three of the Premier League’s ‘top six’ reflecting on what might have been.

Manchester City can feel they got value for money on their huge transfer investment over the last few years, while Tottenham and Arsenal will have regrets after a season that could have delivered more. Yet which manager offered the best value for money in the Premier League when net transfer spending is taken into consideration?

With so many transfer fees now ‘undisclosed’ by the game’s top clubs, the transfer figures used here are estimates in some cases, but it provides an interesting guide to the most effective ‘pound for pound’ manager in England’s top flight. MANCHESTER CITY Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, right, celebrates the Premier League title with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak Net spend over the last two seasons: £359.5m

When you have spent more than any of your domestic rivals signing some of the world's best players over an extended period of time, you would expect to have a team as good as this, but manager Pep Guardiola deserves credit for pulling it all together and producing a wonderfully attractive team. While some may argue Guardiola has merely produced what his expected of him given the transfer war chest at his disposal, his success last season was a triumph of his free-flowing passing philosophy.

Points collected over the last two seasons: 178 Money spent per point: £2m

MANCHESTER UNITED Alexis Sanchez has struggled to make his mark since he joined Manchester United Net spend over the last two seasons: £261.6

Jose Mourinho has claimed a second place finish was progress, but the style of football is side play is horrible to watch it remains to be seen whether United fans will put up with it for much longer.

This is a massive club that are used to watching their side playing football on the front foot, but Mourinho appears to stifle the talent of the gifted players in his side and his surly attitude has long since become tiresome. Will he turn it all around in his third season at Old Trafford? Points collected over the last two seasons: 150 Money spent per point: £2m

TOTTENHAM Mauricio Pochettino has penned a new deal at Tottenham, until 2023 Net spend over the last two seasons: £44m

Spurs face an interesting summer because some of their top players are hinting they may want to leave and they all know they can double or even treble their wages if they moved. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has done a great job on a reasonably modest budget, but you wonder how much longer he can keep that going without big investment both in new players and in paying the wages to keep stars like Harry Kane. Points collected over the last two seasons: 163

Money spent per point: £260,000 LIVERPOOL Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp walks past the Champions League trophy Net spend over the last two seasons: £5.8m PROFIT Liverpool fans have been spoilt by the football they have been given by Jurgen Klopp and his team this season.

Thrilling, attacking play from a team that has become a real force in England and Europe and it feels like the progress made this season is only the start. They need to cut out the odd bad performance that tripped them up this season if they are to challenge Man City next season, but they are best placed out of all the top six to do just that. Points collected over the last two seasons: 151

Money spent per point: Transfer profit net spend CHELSEA Holding the cup offers little cheer for Antonio Conte. Photo: Getty Images Net spend over the last two seasons: £73.4m The Chelsea manager’s job is a two-year gig at the most and Antonio Conte looks set to be the latest manager to be ushered in and out of Stamford Bridge in a hurry.

He will leave with Premier League and FA Cup wins on his record and that is pretty good by anyone’s standards, but you wonder where it is going at Chelsea now. Is owner Roman Abramovich still as motivated to throw money at it as he was a few years back? It seems he might not be and after he settled in his new home in Israel in recent days, doubts over his future commitment to Chelsea will grow, Points collected over the last two seasons: 163

Money spent per point: £450,000 ARSENAL Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger waves to the fans. Photo: Reuters Net spend over the last two seasons: £90m Arsenal needed to move on from Arsene Wenger as they have been stick in neutral or even reverse gear for the last few years.

Unai Emery is a bold appointment who will offer hope to Arsenal fans crying out for change and he will need to shake up a squad that had gone stale under Wenger’s guidance. Wenger’s legacy will be glossed in gold in years to come, but the final few years of his reign at Arsenal tarnished his reputation in unfortunate fashion. Points collected over the last two seasons: 138 Money spent per point: £650,000

VERDICT Klopp and Pochettino are the stand-out winners in the value for money rankings, although the Liverpool manager has already spent around £90m this summer signing Naby Keita from Leipzig and Fabinho from Monaco, so expectations around him and his team will rise as a result. Mourinho has to be viewed as the least effective ‘pound-for-pound’ manager in the Premier League as his huge spending at United has failed to produce an attractive team producing title winning performances consistently. As for Guardiola, he has delivered what would be expected of a manager who has been allowed to spend £500m in two seasons to reshape his squad. With that kind of money behind him, Champions League glory will also be demanded sooner rather than later. * www.transfermarkt.co.uk was used to compile figures in this report.

Online Editors