Revealed - Manchester United pip Manchester City to top spot in Premier League prize money list
Manchester United may have finished second to Manchester City in a one-sided Premier League title race, but the Old Trafford giants won the battle of the bank balances in the season that concluded last weekend.
United collected a massive £149.8m in prize money and television revenue in a season that will conclude with their appearance in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.
The huge sum was boosted by 28 of their 38 matches being screen live on television, which was two more than Manchester City, who received £149.4m from their record breaking season under Pep Guardiola.
Liverpool were third in the money chart for the 2017/18 campaign, with Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea all collecting in excess of £140m as a majority of their matches were screened live on television.
Burnely’s wonderful seventh place finish that saw them claim a place in next season’s Europa League was not reflected in their UK television appearances, with Sean Dyche’s side given top billing by Sky Sports and BT Sport on just 10 occasions this season.
Newcastle and Southampton were among those receiving extra cash from their television appearances compared to some of their rivals, with a prize fund totalling of over £2.4billion handed out to clubs that bolster this income with huge commercial deals that ensures the Premier League is the most lucrative competition in world football.
Online Editors
