Revealed - Manchester United pip Manchester City to top spot in Premier League prize money list

United collected a massive £149.8m in prize money and television revenue in a season that will conclude with their appearance in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

The huge sum was boosted by 28 of their 38 matches being screen live on television, which was two more than Manchester City, who received £149.4m from their record breaking season under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool were third in the money chart for the 2017/18 campaign, with Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea all collecting in excess of £140m as a majority of their matches were screened live on television.