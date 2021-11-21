Reports Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on verge of leaving Manchester United after humiliating Watford defeat

The reaction Ole Gunnar Solskjaer received from the United fans at the end of the game was visceral. Photo: Reuters

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to leave Manchester United with immediate effect, according to reports.

Solskjaer's position was believed to have been the subject of an emergency board meeting following their 4-1 capitulation at Watford on Saturday.

The Red Devils now appear certain to part company with Solskjaer after their horror show at Vicarage Road made it five defeats from seven Premier League matches.

It is understood all the club's senior figures, including owners the Glazers, have discussed his future.

The writing was on the wall for Solskjaer when Watford flew into a 2-0 lead through Josh King and Ismaila Sarr.

Substitute Donny van de Beek pulled one back but United's under-fire captain Harry Maguire was sent off after 69 minutes and late goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis piled on the misery.

Former United striker Solskjaer was appointed caretaker boss in December 2018 to replace Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian became the first United manager to win his first six league games, beating a record held by Sir Matt Busby, and was handed the permanent role the following March.

United finished second behind Manchester City last season but currently lie seventh, six points off West Ham in fourth and 12 behind leaders Chelsea.