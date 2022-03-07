Reports Man United players surprised at Ronaldo’s derby absence as sister adds fuel to fire over injury

The Instagram post Ronaldo's sister liked, which claimed he wasn't injured. Ronaldo follows the same account.

Cristiano Ronaldo had been expected to lead the line for Manchester United against Manchester City on Sunday. Instead, he wasn't even in the UK when the game was played at the Etihad.

The Athletic is reporting that once his absence for the derby was confirmed, Ronaldo flew to Portugal. He is said to have had a recurrence of the hip flexor issue, which hampered him earlier in the season, that treatment could not soothe and then travelled to his homeland before Sunday.

According to The Athletic, sources say the trip caused surprise among the United dressing room given the significance of the fixture. Injured players are not obliged to attend matches, but his teammates reportedly felt his presence at the stadium, given his aura and contributions in this campaign, as well as his derby record, could have been beneficial.

The reports come following Roy Keane's assertions on Sky Sports that Ronaldo's absence is due to more than just injury. Ronaldo's sister Katia also drew attention to the situation by ‘liking’ a post on Instagram saying that he wasn't injured.

The post, from a Ronaldo fan account followed by the player himself, emerged on Sunday before kick-off and said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is not injured and is not sick. The man is 100%.

"Good morning to you who, like me, are sad and angry because Rangnick decided to ruin our Sunday by taking CR7 out of the derby against Manchester City simply for tactical reasons, to defend himself more in the game."

Manchester United interim manager Rangnick told reporters before and after a heavy 4-1 defeat for his side against Manchester City that Ronaldo was injured.

He said: “I have to believe my medical department, our doctor came to see me Friday morning before training and said Cristiano could not train because of some problems with his hip flexor and the same Saturday.”

When asked if there was something more to Ronaldo's absence, however, Keane said: "There seems to be. I just don’t like it when the manager (Ralf Rangnick) talks about this hip flexor, I don’t get it.

“We talk about Ronaldo being some sort of machine, he's very rarely injured and then every now and again he comes out with something like that and says hip flexor. It doesn’t add up to me.”

With Edinson Cavani also ruled out and Marcus Rashford only named on the bench, Rangnick opted to start with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in attacking roles.

Despite holding their own for long periods in the first half, the Red Devils slipped to a heavy defeat that has put a massive dent in their top-four ambitions.