Reports Antonio Conte is in ‘advanced talks’ to take manager’s job at Spurs

Antonio Conte has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Spurs

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is 'in advanced talks' with Tottenham, according to Sky Italy.

After it was confirmed last week that Spurs has made a move to bring Mauricio Pochettino back to the club just 18 months after he was sacked by chairman Daniel Levy, Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear they are unwilling to allow the Argentine to leave.

PSG triggered a clause in Pochettino's contract that will tie him to the French club until the summer of 2023, with a huge compensation package being demanded for clubs wanting to lure him away.

Conte is in a much stronger negotiating position, as he is out of work after leaving Inter Milan last month and according to the reports in Italy, he is ready to return to English football if his terms are met.

That could be where this deal stumbles as Conte is a manager who demands huge wages and also likes to work with a hefty transfer kitty, yet his record confirms he is a winner.

He has won the Italian title with Juventus and Inter Milan, while he also winning the Premier League in his first season as Chelsea boss in 2017.

Now it remains to be seen whether he can be the man to end Tottenham's long wait for trophy success, with his interest in talking to Spurs suggesting he open to the challenge.

Conte is reported to be demanding full control of football matters at Spurs, with former Juventus director Fabio Paratici being linked with a move to join his former colleague in north London.

Yet it remains to be seen whether Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to surrender control in a manner Conte may require, after two decades running the football side of the club.