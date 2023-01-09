| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Replacing Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter was possibly the stupidest decision in Premier League history

Eamonn Sweeney

Hakim Ziyech and Chelsea again found themselves second-best to Manchester City. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Expand

Close

Hakim Ziyech and Chelsea again found themselves second-best to Manchester City. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech and Chelsea again found themselves second-best to Manchester City. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech and Chelsea again found themselves second-best to Manchester City. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Todd Boehly. Crazy name, crazy guy. Something is rotten in the state of Chelsea. Football clubs, like fish, rot from the head and the pong of dysfunction was hard to miss yesterday.

Watching the visitors surrender to Manchester City, it seemed incredible that less than two years ago they beat them in the Champions League final.

Most Watched

Privacy