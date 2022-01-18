Real say 'yes' but Eden Hazard says 'no' – former Chelsea man doesn’t want Newcastle move

Newcastle United have had a sensational €40m offer for Eden Hazard accepted by Real Madrid, but the Belgian star has reportedly snubbed the move to the relegation-threatened Premier League side.

The Magpies turned their attention to the former Chelsea man after being rejected by Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek. Manager Eddie Howe believes more creativity is required in order to give the Toon a fighting chance of staying in the top flight this season.

Hazard is out of sorts at Real Madrid – whom he signed for in 2019 from Stamford Bridge, costing an initial £89m – and has made just six starts for the Spanish giants this season. He has spoken of his frustration in the Spanish capital, while Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has labelled the situation "sad", due to his lack of playing time.

Florentino Perez wants to shift the 31-year-old in this January transfer window, with Los Blancos preparing for the expected arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer this summer.

And according to El Nacional, Perez has accepted an offer of €40m (£33.4m), plus €10m (£8.3m) in add-ons from Newcastle, with Eddie Howe desperate to strengthen his beleaguered squad in a bid to escape relegation this season.

The Belgium international is earning a hefty £416,000 per week at Madrid, so the Spanish club is keen to offload him in a bid to free up their wage bill.

Hazard reportedly said no to the proposal from Newcastle and is only interested in signing for a "big player” in football.

The former Chelsea star, who has been heavily linked with Newcastle in recent weeks, believes a move to St James’ Park is “not an option”.

Hazard is under contract at Real until 2024. The Magpies have already splashed out on signing England right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Burnley.