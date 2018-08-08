Real Madrid agree deal for Thibaut Courtois with Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic to move to Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois is to join Real Madrid in a deal that will see Mateo Kovacic move to Chelsea on a season-long loan.

After months of speculation surrounding the Belgium goalkeeper, the 26-year-old has got his wish to swap Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu.

Courtois is moving for a reported £35million and Croatia midfielder Kovacic will be coming the other way on loan.

A statement from Chelsea read: "Chelsea and Real Madrid have tonight agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Thibaut Courtois subject to the agreement of personal terms and passing a medical.

"Subject to the completion of the deal Mateo Kovacic will join the Blues on a season-long loan."

Real Madrid confirmed Courtois will undergo a medical on Thursday morning before signing a six-year deal.

The Belgium goalkeeper will be presented at 1pm local time before attending a press conference.

Press Association