Raphael Varane set to miss a month for Man United with groin problem

Raphael Varane wins a header against Atalanta. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is expected to be sidelined for up to a month with a hamstring injury.

The France international only returned to the United side in Saturday’s victory over Tottenham after a lay-off following a groin problem sustained in the Nations League final.

But the 28-year-old was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League draw at Atalanta and United have confirmed the extent of the World Cup winner’s injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Manchester City on Saturday before another international break, after which they travel to Watford, Villarreal and Chelsea before the end of the month.

