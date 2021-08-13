Raphael Varane not available for Manchester United’s Premier League opener as deal ‘not 100 per cent done’ 

Raphael Varane will not be available for Manchester United’s season opener against Leeds as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the deal is not “100 per cent done yet”.

Having completed deals for Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho, the Old Trafford giants announced on July 27 that they had struck a deal with Real Madrid for the 28-year-old defender.

Varane had to obtain a visa and undergo quarantine before undergoing his medical, with Solskjaer saying the final aspects of the deal were not signed before Friday’s registration deadline for the Premier League.

“He’s not trained with us and all the dots over the i’s and we haven’t crossed the t’s yet,” the United manager said.

“Things happen and things take time and unfortunately with the isolation that delayed these things.”

Solskjaer added: “It’s not 100 per cent done yet… I can’t say that he will be involved tomorrow, I can probably say he won’t be (involved) because he’s not trained with us.”

Asked what the hold up has been and if there is any concern it will not be completed, Solskjaer said: “It always happens that there’s little things in there.

“But the big hold up was the isolation and the quarantine, of course. He’s been in Manchester now. It’ll be done soon.”

While Varane’s debut will have to wait, £73million summer acquisition Sancho is line for his having recovered from illness.

“Jadon is going to be involved, definitely,” Solskjaer said. “He’s had a good week.

“Unfortunately, he was ill after his holiday and we’ve lost out on a few days of training with him.

“But he’s gelled really well in the group and he has looked sharper than we expected almost. He’ll be involved. I can’t tell you if he’s going to start or not, though.”

United’s transfer activity will continue to dominate the rest of August, with Paul Pogba’s future among the main discussion points.

The 28-year-old returned to Old Trafford in 2016 for a then world-record deal fee and is out of contract next summer.

“He’s a Man United player, he’s got one year left of his contract,” Solskjaer said. “It’s been spoken about and written about so often.

“Every discussion and conversation I’ve got with Paul is a positive one.

“He knows what we want and hopefully he keeps on in the background and they’ll make decisions whenever, or Paul and us together.

“It’ll always be like with this with Paul. He’s a media magnet.”