Ranked: The Premier League's top Irish performers - and the ones who fell short

Daniel McDonnell

It has been a difficult season for our players in the English top flight as this top 21 shows

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (right) sees his cross blocked by Everton's Séamus Coleman during their recent Premier League match at Goodison Park. Photo: Jan Kruger/PA Expand

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (right) sees his cross blocked by Everton's Séamus Coleman during their recent Premier League match at Goodison Park. Photo: Jan Kruger/PA

The story of the Irish Premier League season is probably best summed up by the fact that the top five players in the appearance charts have all suffered relegation with their respective employers. 

Crumbs of comfort have been in short supply for Stephen Kenny with the 21 players who appeared across the campaign a mishmash of Championship-bound regulars, a handful who finished the season in the second tier, a contingent who barely played, a couple who struggled to settle after big moves and a very small number of good news stories.

