Ranked: The Premier League's top Irish performers - and the ones who fell short

The story of the Irish Premier League season is probably best summed up by the fact that the top five players in the appearance charts have all suffered relegation with their respective employers.

Crumbs of comfort have been in short supply for Stephen Kenny with the 21 players who appeared across the campaign a mishmash of Championship-bound regulars, a handful who finished the season in the second tier, a contingent who barely played, a couple who struggled to settle after big moves and a very small number of good news stories.

Every season, we rank the Irish top-flight players from top to bottom and, this time around, the main challenge was deciding how to fill out the leading positions when there are players listed high up who will likely reflect on this season as a disappointing one. Next year can only get better but with Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah the only Irishmen assured of promotion, some unlikely transfer moves are required to avoid a significant drop in numbers.

1. Séamus Coleman

The Donegal man’s season kicked off with the difficulty of being dropped by Kenny, but he responded in the right fashion and showed why he is the captain for both club and country.

His club manager, Carlo Ancelotti, did manage his contributions carefully but after a few testing seasons, the full-back has finished this one in credit and has performed strongly with a side that really could have put themselves in the Champions League shake-up with a bit more consistency.

2. Ciaran Clark

Oft derided but after missing the early months, Clark won praise for his performances in a Newcastle side that struggled for good press and he’s only dropped out of the picture in recent weeks due to fitness concerns that could well rule him out of Kenny’s summer plans for the Republic of Ireland. The Toon centre-half can reflect on the season with a degree of satisfaction.



3. David McGoldrick

Sadly, his performances are no longer relevant to the Ireland team after his decision to retire and concentrate on club football. He made more appearances than any other Irish player and hit the target against some of the top sides, taking the Irish top-scorer title with nine goals as he finished on a high with the winner against Burnley yesterday. It would be hard to lay the blame for the Blades’ struggles at the door of the 33-year-old.



4. Dara O’Shea

O’Shea’s positioning on the list ultimately comes from the conclusion that, in spite of West Brom’s suffering, his stock has increased over the past 12 months. The defender arrived in the Premier League off the back of just half a season at Championship level and while he endured some difficult days and the transition from Slaven Bilic to Sam Allardyce, it should stand to him going forward.

5. Callum Robinson

This has been a slightly surreal campaign for Robinson with four goals in two Premier League meetings with Chelsea the highlight of a stop-start campaign. It shows that, on his day, he is very capable of mixing it with the best, but the issue has been developing that consistency. He now suffers the frustration of a return to second-tier status.



6. John Egan

It’s striking that Egan figures this high up the chart despite being a central defender with the division’s worst side. Yet, the Corkman would likely be top of the appearance charts if it wasn’t for that badly timed injury that also ruled him out of the March international break. One suspects he’ll try to return with Sheffield United at the first attempt, but it will be interesting to see if transfer speculation emerges



7. Enda Stevens

The 30-year-old had scaled a mountain to return from the depths of despair to secure a top-flight return and he was an ever-present last season. Similar to Egan, poorly timed fitness issues added to the sense of helplessness about Sheffield United’s position. His form also suffered but there has actually been an upturn in recent weeks and he’ll be hoping to write this campaign off as a blip.

8. Aaron Connolly

In truth, Connolly probably hasn’t kicked on in the way that his managers might have hoped or expected and the jury is still out on the Galwegian but he’s doing more than the other highly touted Irish strikers of his generation. He’s proven that he can trouble Premier League defences without yet showing that he has the nous to score regularly against them. But time remains on his side so some leeway can be given.

9. Caoimhín Kelleher

It’s probably absurd that Kelleher is this far up the list on the strength of two appearances but the logic is that he’s a rare example of an Irish player whose standing with a top club has improved across the course of the campaign. He had usurped Adrian to become the first-choice cover for Alisson until his injury woe struck and proved he could handle Champions League responsibility too, which puts him on another level to most of those listed.

10. Matt Doherty

The pre-season switch to Spurs put Doherty into another bracket. At Wolves, he was a part of the furniture and viewed as a bargain buy that had delivered great service but at Spurs the spotlight was placed on the merits of paying £15m for his services. Green-tinted glasses would be required to declare the move a success and a lot now rides on the identity and preferences of the new man with Doherty effectively spending half the league season in a watching brief. That said, he did play in some pretty important games and had more pressure on his shoulders than those listed below.



11. James McCarthy

The Glaswegian suffered another interrupted campaign but there’s a more sensitive layer to it as the passing of his father Willie in November hit the close-knit family hard and he took some time out. He also couldn’t avoid knocks and strains that took him out of the equation for shorter bursts than in previous years but for long enough to halt momentum. With Roy Hodgson leaving, the out-of-contract midfielder is in a bit of limbo.



12. Kevin Long

There’s cut-and-paste potential with Long’s entry. He remains a valued squad member at Burnley and the unavailability of others allowed him to notch up a small number of appearances with eight league outings registered before he incurred a season-ending injury. Long signed a two-year contract extension in January so it’ll be more of the same going forward for the club’s longest-serving player.

13. Jeff Hendrick

With a range of options to choose from, Newcastle represented a fresh start for Hendrick and it kicked off reasonably well for the Dubliner before turning sour. He is one of those players who tends to be appreciated more by management and team-mates than by spectators, but there hasn’t been a whole lotta love for Hendrick in the closing months of the campaign, with a red card against Southampton in February a key moment. After a 57-minute appearance against West Brom at the beginning of March, Steve Bruce dropped him to the bench and he has essentially stayed there.



14. Robbie Brady

Brady racked up a reasonable number of appearances across the season with 12 starts an improvement on 2019-’20 where he was selected from the outset of just five encounters. His luck was just about summed up by a game against Fulham in February where he came on before the interval but had to leave the pitch 25 minutes later after aggravating an injury and giving away a goal. He’s out of contract in the summer and suitors will have a lot of questions to ask about the wellbeing of the 29-year-old seeing as he hasn’t figured since March.



15. Jimmy Dunne

A new name on the list with the Louthman getting an SOS call for a pair of Burnley’s league games in September along with two EFL Cup showings giving him a rapid-fire education at that level with four matches in the space of just nine days. Dunne did fine, scoring in a loss to Leicester, but then returned to the fringes until their brief FA Cup run and a start yesterday on the last day of the season. He’s another player out of contract who is considering his options. It might be time to spread his wings seeing as Long is already the established centre-half back-up.

16. Will Smallbone

The young midfielder lived every player’s nightmare in January when he did his cruciate ligament in just his third appearance of the season. Smallbone had only just come back from a hamstring issue. He’s rated highly by his club and they were keen to play him as soon as possible but this year was basically a write-off. The fact he’s at the early stages of a four year contract does give him some security.



17. Michael Obafemi

Another young Southampton player who will be fast forwarding through this edition of Premier League Years whenever it is made. Obafemi was aggrieved at his Irish exclusion back in September but Southampton didn’t pick him for a number of months and then he was all set for a January loan move to Swansea when his recurring hamstring difficulties flared up again. The striker has made a fleeting return in recent weeks, but he hasn’t advanced his cause.



18. Shane Long

We complete our Southampton section with Shane Long who did actually play more than the other duo combined but got dispatched on loan to Bournemouth in January and didn’t really set the world alight there either so it now remains to be seen if he’s got a future at Premier level. In fairness, the 34-year-old has registered some innings, but the past nine months have brought him to a crossroads.



19. Jayson Molumby

After a highly impressive loan stay at Millwall last term, Molumby returned to Brighton with realistic aspirations of a breakthrough. But he was restricted to EFL Cup duty until the last-minute cameo against Aston Villa in November that gets him onto this list. Technically, it’s a step forward, but it wasn’t a sign of what was to come and he was loaned to Preston in January. Championship performances don’t affect this ranking but his Deepdale stint didn’t hit the heights of his Millwall education. That said, his loan struggles pale in comparison to that of his club-mate Shane Duffy and both face uncertainty now.



20. Conor Hourihane

Hourihane was a big part of Villa’s battle with relegation last term, but he was a victim of their improvement with Dean Smith preferring other options. Effectively, Ross Barkley pushed Hourihane out of the picture. Four league appearances in the first half of the season was nowhere near what he had in mind and he pushed for a loan move for the sake of his career. He could have sat around to pick up his money so his determination to play was admirable, but his low positioning is shaped by the standards he set for himself last term. It was a sudden drop in status.

21. Darren Randolph

The midweek woes of Lukasz Fabiański opened the door for Randolph to get some game-time, but it’s been a stressful year for the Wicklow native who knew he would be second choice when returning to London but hasn’t really succeeded in putting pressure on the number one. When a chance came in January, it became apparent he was being troubled by underlying injury issues and he wasn’t available to Ireland in March. He was badly missed but wear and tear has cast doubt on his long-term standing.