Ranieri in line to be new Watford boss, the 15th in 10 years

Watford are in talks with Claudio Ranieri to become their new head coach following the sacking of Xisco Munoz after fewer than 10 months in charge, the 14th victim in the last decade.

The Premier League club said that an announcement was “imminent” over Munoz’s replacement with the Spaniard becoming the first top-flight manager to be sacked this season. It is understood the appointment could be announced as early as today, although a proposed two-year deal with Ranieri is still to be finalised.

Ranieri has emerged as the prime candidate and has indicated his enthusiasm about returning to England. The Italian, who will turn 70 later this month, is out of work after leaving Sampdoria.

Ranieri, a former Chelsea manager, famously led Leicester City to the Premier League title 2016, although he was less successful at Fulham two years later before returning to Italy – first with Roma and then Sampdoria, who he saved from relegation and then led to ninth in the table the following season.

Munoz’s was sacked a day after a 1-0 defeat away to Leeds United – the scoreline flattering Watford – that confirmed the club’s fears that he was struggling with the demands of the Premier League.

Munoz replaced Vladimir Ivic in December 2020 and led Watford to automatic promotion from the Championship having unified a disgruntled dressing room.

However, there had been concerns as to whether the 41-year-old, who arrived from Dinamo Tbilisi, had the experience to cope with the top flight, which were borne out.

