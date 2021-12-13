Rangnick indebted to De Gea but defensive frailties remain

There was an intriguing statistic doing the rounds after Manchester United had beaten Norwich City 1-0. It stated that Ralf Rangnick was the first United manager since Ernest Mangnall in 1903 to preside over clean sheets in his first two league matches in charge. Matt Busby did not manage it, neither did Alex Ferguson, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly did not.

Superficially, it was a line that suggested the German has brought a level of organisation, planning and tactical expertise to the club. He has shored things up at the back, sorted a problem that was spiralling out of control, turned a sieve into a dam.

But, like many a statistic, it hides as much as it reveals. Watching United against an effervescent, constructive, decidedly unlucky Norwich side, it was hard not to think that had Harry Maguire and colleagues been facing opponents more adept at exploiting opportunity, never mind a clean sheet, Rangnick would have been heading to the laundry with his linen heavily soiled.

Despite bringing in two new full-backs, his was not a defence that, as it stumbled and stuttered, brought to mind labels such as “brick wall” or “thou shalt not pass”.

Or even “particularly well organised”. Required to add width from left-back, Alex Telles seemed to be constantly dashing back from forward surges a yard behind the Norwich attackers. While Eric Bailly, on as a substitute when Victor Lindelof went off, looked like an accident waiting to happen.

With the excellent Lukas Rupp, Billy Gilmour and Josh Sargent constantly pushing forward seeking openings, had Norwich been more ruthless, they might have stacked up a hatful of goals.

Even given the limits of an attack who have scored only three times in the five games since Dean Smith took over, the reason they did not significantly add to their season’s meagre goals-for column was nothing to do with the solidity of the visitors’ back four. It was to do with the man behind them.

David de Gea made three superb saves to keep out goalbound efforts. One from substitute Pierre Lees-Melou and another in added time from Ozan Kabak’s close-in header were of a sort that required a look at the slow-motion replay to work out how on earth he had managed it. Rangnick was effusive in his praise.

“What I’ve seen from David is fantastic,” he said. “An outstanding performance and also against Crystal Palace, although there was not that much for him to do in that game, but he definitely had three or four brilliant, outstanding saves.” Indeed, Rangnick has been blessed on taking charge at Old Trafford not just by the fixture list, but by the fact his keeper is in such imposing form.

The German’s two-by-two tactical set-up undoubtedly condensed the space in the middle, but to work as he hoped it required much better use of the ball than was evident from his forwards.

Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford barely managed to pass to someone in a red shirt all game.

The only time Ronaldo seemed to direct the ball on target was when he sent an unerring penalty past Tim Krul to win the game.

But he was not the worst culprit in red. Fernandes was guilty of constantly giving the ball away: nothing he tried seemed to come off, every flick, trick and cross-field ball went astray.

“We have conceded the highest number of goals in the top 10,” he said. “Now we have two clean sheets, which is good, but we still need to improve on that away, especially against physical teams or teams that attack high like Norwich did. I think in parts of the game we controlled the game, but we didn’t always find the best possible solutions.

“What I’m talking about is the intensity, the physicality, in one-on-one duels. It’s about how to defend the ball, to keep the ball, to win the ball back, and we had a different level in different parts of the game and also in parts of the team.”

The interim manager knows it is such sloppiness in possession that means his defence is placed under unnecessary pressure, and his goalkeeper required to pull off wonder saves. But at least he now knows one part of it is in full working order.

