Ralph Hasenhuttl signs new four-year contract with Southampton

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The 52-year-old was appointed at St Mary's in December 2018 and has proved a popular appointment, turning around his side's fortunes after a 9-0 home defeat to Leicester in October.

Saints chief executive Martin Semmens said: "From day one, Ralph has had a positive impact on the club, everyone within it and our fans.

"He joined our club at a time when strong leadership was needed to drive the club forward. This he delivered, but it was the clarity of vision that has ultimately led us to this point."

Hasenhuttl arrived at St Mary's to replace Mark Hughes, who was dismissed in December 2018 with the club sitting 18th in the Premier League table.

Despite the Leicester embarrassment, there were few calls for Hasenhuttl's head, and the club entered the coronavirus lockdown in 14th place in the table, seven points above the relegation zone.

Semmens added: "To witness first-hand the recovery of the first team around Christmas under his clear leadership has given us all a template of how to drive the club forward.

"It is important now that the club, led by our director of football operations Matt Crocker, put in place all the support structures around Ralph to produce success, not just for the remaining nine games of this season, but into the long term future of the club.

"There has never been any question in my mind that Ralph is the right man to lead our club, and I look forward to working in partnership with him over the next four years.

"I know there is no one who will work harder to bring success back for our fans."

Online Editors