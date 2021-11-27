Ralf Rangnick’s arrival at Manchester United is bad news for the rest of us – Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp admits Ralf Rangnick’s impending arrival at Manchester United is bad news for the club’s Premier League rivals.

Klopp is seen as one of the disciples of his fellow German coach’s gegenpress philosophy, despite having never played for him.

“Unfortunately, a good manager is coming to England to Manchester United,” said Klopp. “United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that – that’s obviously not good news for other teams.

“He is a really good man and an outstanding coach. He built two clubs from nowhere – Hoffenheim and Leipzig – into proper threats and forces in Germany.

“He did a lot of different jobs in football but always his first concern was being a coach and a manager. That’s what his best skill is, obviously. Between the coaches [in Germany] he is very highly regarded, and wherever he was he did an incredible job.”

Read More

Amid the effusive praise, there was also a warning about the scale of the task.

“All coaches in the world, we need time to train with our teams and Ralf will pretty quickly realise he has no time to train, as they play all the time, so that makes it a bit tricky for him,” said Klopp.

“I know from all the talks that our ideas are not far away from each other. But the job is then to adapt an idea to your team, and I did not find it that easy when I came in the middle of a season with 20 games between now and New Year’s Eve. That is a massive challenge.

“All the things you want to change you have to do on the pitch. Either your team is already educated in that or you face long, long, long meetings. It will be interesting.”

Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel, who played for and coached under Rangnick at SSV Ulm, was also quick to lavish praise on him.

“Tactically, for sure, he is an elite manager,” said Tuchel. “He was one of the very first to implement a back four in Germany and introduce the style of not man-marking and still being aggressive. He was one of the pioneers to introduce a 4-4-2 and high pressing. He is one of the leaders of this development in German football.”

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]