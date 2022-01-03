Ralf Rangnick springs selection surprise as Phil Jones returns for first Man United appearance in 708 days

Phil Jones will make his first Manchester United appearance in 708 days as Ralf Rangnick’s side host Wolves on Monday evening.

The defender has dealt with injuries since his last appearance against Tranmere in the FA Cup in January 2020 and comes into the side along with Raphael Varane.

Cristiano Ronaldo captains United in Harry Maguire’s absence at Old Trafford, where Nelson Semedo and Francisco Trincao are brought into the Wolves line-up.

Jones has enjoyed a tumultuous career at Old Trafford, playing a prominent role initially after being signed from Blackburn Rovers by Alex Ferguson.

However, a nosedive in form and injury problems has seen him play just eight games across the last three seasons.