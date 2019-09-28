Raheem Sterling hits 100th club career goal as City keep title pace with win at Everton
Everton 1 Manchester City 3
Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling were on target as champions Manchester City won 3-1 at Everton to stay five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Everton lost winger Theo Walcott in the opening minutes after he was struck in the face by a Sterling cross and had to be taken to hospital for checks.
After Ilkay Gundogan had hit the bar for City, Pep Guardiola's side grabbed a 24th-minute lead when Brazilian Jesus stooped at the back post to head in a Kevin De Bruyne cross.
A determined Everton got back on level terms, though, nine minutes later, when after poor clearance from Fernandinho, Seamus Coleman lofted the ball goalwards and Dominic Calvert-Lewin dived to make sure with a header on the line.
There were chances for both teams before City got back in front with a low free kick into the far corner from Mahrez after Yerry Mina had brought down De Bruyne.
Sterling made sure of the three points - the 100th goal of his club career - blasting home off the underside of the bar after a low cross from substitute Sergio Aguero was deflected out off the foot of Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.
Online Editors
