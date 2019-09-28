Raheem Sterling hits 100th club career goal as City keep title pace with win at Everton

Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling were on target as champions Manchester City won 3-1 at Everton to stay five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Everton lost winger Theo Walcott in the opening minutes after he was struck in the face by a Sterling cross and had to be taken to hospital for checks.

After Ilkay Gundogan had hit the bar for City, Pep Guardiola's side grabbed a 24th-minute lead when Brazilian Jesus stooped at the back post to head in a Kevin De Bruyne cross.

A determined Everton got back on level terms, though, nine minutes later, when after poor clearance from Fernandinho, Seamus Coleman lofted the ball goalwards and Dominic Calvert-Lewin dived to make sure with a header on the line.

There were chances for both teams before City got back in front with a low free kick into the far corner from Mahrez after Yerry Mina had brought down De Bruyne.

Sterling made sure of the three points - the 100th goal of his club career - blasting home off the underside of the bar after a low cross from substitute Sergio Aguero was deflected out off the foot of Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Online Editors