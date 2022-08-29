Raheem Sterling fits Chelsea bill for the No 9 role

Soon after joining Chelsea from Manchester City this summer, Raheem Sterling sat down with his new manager, Thomas Tuchel, for what became an in-depth conversation about his on-field positioning.

Sterling regarded himself as essentially a winger but Tuchel immediately emphasised his potential goal threat, whether running in behind defences or directly attacking the penalty area when Chelsea’s wide players have the ball.

He duly started Chelsea’s opening three games in a more central role, but with the team down to 10 men on Saturday after Conor Gallagher’s second yellow card, and Sterling still waiting for his first goal of the season, Tuchel faced a big decision at half-time against Leicester City.

He had already resolved to remove one of his attacking players so he could add the experience and defensive steel of Cesar Azpilicueta to a reorganised five-man back line.

Tuchel later admitted he also had concerns about Sterling’s confidence, but the choice that followed might yet prove crucial to Chelsea’s season. Sterling stayed on as the team switched from 4-4-2 to a lone striker in a 5-3-1 and effectively won the game with his movement off the ball.

The first goal was slightly fortuitous in the deflection off Daniel Amartey’s foot that carried his looping shot beyond Danny Ward, but the space had first been created by zigzagging runs before he even collected the ball from Marc Cucurella.

Sterling combined with Cucurella again seconds later, when Ward’s outstretched toe turned the ball on to a post, but he did not have to wait long for his second goal, ghosting in at the far post to convert Reece James’s sweeping cross.

Chelsea may yet add a centre-forward before the transfer window closes on Thursday, but this was a reminder that there are few more reliable Premier League goalscorers than Sterling. He may have been angered by how he was used by Pep Guardiola in his final year at City, but 10 to 20 league goals in each of the past five seasons is the return of a player who knows where the net is.

Even long before that, when Liverpool so nearly won the league under Brendan Rodgers in 2014, Sterling was often at his most dangerous playing centrally just behind Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge as part of an attacking diamond.

Tuchel now believes that Saturday can serve as a catalyst.

“He is here to score, he is never shy to say it and take this responsibility,” he said. “There is no per cent of doubt that he will do it because he did it over years and years in this league. He is mobile, dangerous and he breaks the lines. He was very good in training in this free role as a No 9 and dropping into half-spaces.

“At the moment he struggles a little bit with his confidence and his dribbling. We were one man down and it wasn’t obvious that he will get a lot of chances to score. He got three of them and he scored twice. This was super important – not only for us but him as well.”

With the World Cup looming, it will also be crucial to Gareth Southgate, the England manager.

Sterling’s goals also mitigated the impact of Gallagher’s two bookable first-half offences. Tuchel’s annoyance, even from the stands after his own loss of discipline against Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago, was barely concealed.

Gallagher took to social media to apologise. “I take full responsibility for the rash decision leaving them with a huge challenge – thankfully, they came through,” he said.

They did, and for that, Chelsea largely had Sterling to thank.

