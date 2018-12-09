Raheem Sterling has accused newspapers of helping to "fuel racism" with the way in which they portray young black footballers.

Raheem Sterling has accused newspapers of helping to "fuel racism" with the way in which they portray young black footballers.

Raheem Sterling claims newspapers are helping to 'fuel racism' in football after alleged Stamford Bridge abuse

Sterling's comments come after he suffered alleged racist abuse during Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident at Stamford Bridge, which was highlighted on social media.

Sterling, 24, posted on Instagram on Sunday morning, referencing a story from January about City team-mate Tosin Adarabioyo reportedly buying an expensive house despite never having started a Premier League match.

"The young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an(d) aggressive behaviour," Sterling wrote.

"So for all the newspapers that don't understand why people are racist in this day and age all I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an(d) give all players an equal chance."

Sterling received a barrage of abuse from home supporters as he retrieved the ball from behind the goal during the first half of the Premier League match.

The England international said he was not surprised by the behaviour of the fans but did not elaborate on what was said.

"I just want to say, I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point heard I will speak up," he posted.

"Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game, as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don't expect no better."

In his social media post, Sterling refers to headlines about Adarabioyo and fellow City youngster Phil Foden buying houses.

While the article about Adarabioyo focuses on how he spent £2.25million on a property without making a top-flight appearance, midfielder Foden, 18, is described as having "set up a future".

"You have two young players starting out their careers - both play for the same team, both have done the right thing, which is buy a new house for their mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are," said Sterling.

"But look at how the newspapers get their message across for the young black player and then for the young white player.

"I think this is unacceptable, both innocent, have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded."

More to follow

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors