Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly to launch new era at Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly has arrived in London to complete his £34 million (€40m) move to Chelsea before joining the first signing of the Todd Boehly era, Raheem Sterling, on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Sterling declared that he was returning “home” to London by joining Chelsea from Manchester City in a £47.5m (€56m) move that could rise to £50m with add-ons.

The forward trained with his new team-mates for the first time yesterday and will quickly be followed by Koulibaly, the Senegal and Napoli defender, who is scheduled to take his medical today before joining the squad in the US. Sterling could make his debut in Chelsea’s first pre-season friendly against Club America in Las Vegas at the weekend.

Koulibaly (31) will sign a four-year contract, which is a big break from the philosophy of the former Roman Abramovich ownership, when players over the age of 30 were restricted to 12- or 18-month rolling deals.

Chelsea still expect Nathan Ake to join Koulibaly in their defensive shake-up. Ake has agreed personal terms, but a fee has yet to be settled with Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea head coach, also retains a strong interest in Presnel Kimpembe, who he managed at Paris Saint-Germain. The German is keen to sign up to three new defenders this summer.

Both Tuchel and Thiago Silva, who played with Koulibaly in France, are big fans of the 26-year-old.

Sterling penned a farewell letter to City ahead of Chelsea confirming his move, which made him the club’s first signing since the Boehly-Clearlake takeover.

Boehly, who was in Los Angeles to greet his first signing, said: “Raheem Sterling is a serial winner and his signing is an important step in strengthening our squad. We are delighted for Raheem to return to London with Chelsea, and we look forward to seeing his world-class talent on display at Stamford Bridge.”

Sterling was Tuchel’s top attacking target of the summer and has been signed to boost Chelsea’s numbers, having scored double figures in each of his seven seasons at City.

Sterling grew up in Brent, near Wembley Stadium, and started out as a youngster at Queens Park Rangers, before moving to Liverpool and then on to City.

“First and foremost, it’s a pleasure to be here,” he said. “I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management.

“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.

“I can’t wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch.”

Sterling won nine major honours, including four Premier League titles at City, who made him the most expensive English player in history when they signed him for £49 million in 2015.

Elsewhere, Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Premier League side Leeds United.

Financial details were not disclosed but Spanish media reported that Barcelona will pay €58m in a fee that could go up to €68m with the agreed add-ons.

