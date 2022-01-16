Rafael Benitez is out as Everton manager. Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Everton have sacked manager Rafael Benitez.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at bottom club Norwich was a ninth loss in 13 Premier League matches, with the Toffees winning just once during that spell.

Everton sit 15th in the table, only six points above the relegation zone.

A club statement said: “Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first-team manager.

“Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect.

“An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.”

Everton fans at Carrow Road were furious, expressing their view with chants and banners that the former Liverpool boss should no longer be in charge.

One supporter invaded the pitch in an attempt to confront Benitez, while at the final whistle a chorus of “sack the board” was heard as Everton fans booed their own team.

It was reported the club held an emergency board meeting on Saturday night where Benitez’s future was discussed, with the decision to sack the Spaniard taken.

Benitez was only appointed Everton manager in June – a highly controversial move given his previous time in charge of Liverpool.

It was a major gamble by club owner Farhad Moshiri, and it has failed to come off.

Last month, Moshiri stood by Benitez, stating that the 61-year-old would be given time to get things right with new signings and injured players coming back.

However, the return of players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not seen an improvement.