| 15.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rafa Benitez isn’t the right fit for Everton on a number of levels – my advice is don’t do it 

John Aldridge

Steven Gerrard and Rafael Benitez lift the Champions League trophy in 2005. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Expand

Close

Steven Gerrard and Rafael Benitez lift the Champions League trophy in 2005. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard and Rafael Benitez lift the Champions League trophy in 2005. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard and Rafael Benitez lift the Champions League trophy in 2005. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

EVERTON are flirting with the idea of appointing ­Rafael Benitez as their new manager, and my advice to them could not be ­clearer – don’t do it.

The prospect of a former Liverpool manager taking over at Goodison Park will send a shiver down the spine of many Evertonians, and some of my blue nose friends are not happy about it.

I saw former Everton keeper Neville Southall saying their fans will never accept Benitez as manager and I think he’s spot on.

Most Watched

Privacy