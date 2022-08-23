| 18.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Punch-drunk Liverpool are on the ropes and simply can’t afford any more early slip-ups in Premier League race

Roy Curtis

Bar some remarkable cosmic accident, Monday’s vanquished side will finish comfortably ahead of Manchester United at season’s end

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (centre) reacts as Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on during the Premier League match at Old Trafford Expand

Close

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (centre) reacts as Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on during the Premier League match at Old Trafford

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (centre) reacts as Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on during the Premier League match at Old Trafford

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (centre) reacts as Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on during the Premier League match at Old Trafford

Muhammad Ali called it the “half dream room” - the chamber of confused hurt in which Liverpool today reside.

The concussive violence inflicted by the wrecking-ball fists of ferocious prize-fighters like Joe Frazier and George Foreman pummelling his brain transported Ali to that scary twilight zone.

Most Watched

Privacy