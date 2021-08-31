‘PS, Sir Alex, this is for you’ – Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates move to former boss on his return to Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo, pictured on international duty, will be in his familiar number at Manchester United. Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Manchester United, with the debate over the shirt number he will wear in his second spell at Old Trafford set to be resolved imminently, as he dedicated the move to Alex Ferguson.

United confirmed they had completed the formalities of the Ronaldo deal with a statement on their website on Tuesday morning, with the 36-year-old expressing his delight to be rejoining the club he left in 2009.

He had six seasons with the Red Devils that saw him score 118 goals in 292 appearances and help them win three Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Ronaldo then spent nine years with Real Madrid, during which he tasted Champions League glory a further four times and became the LaLiga outfit’s all-time top scorer, before moving to Juventus in 2018.

Soon after completing his £12.86m move back to United, the 36-year-old signed off a message on Instagram by saying: "PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you..."

Ronaldo spoke of his "never ending love" for United and that he was "back where I belong".

He wrote: "I can't even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide.

"It's like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100pc the stuff that dreams are made of!"

Ronaldo added: "I'm right here! I'm back where I belong! Let's make it happen once again! PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you..."

While Premier League rules state a player who started the season wearing a shirt number cannot make a change unless he is given special permission, it appears Ronaldo may get that exemption as he looks to wear his favoured No7 jersey at United.

Edinson Cavani wore that No7 shirt when he played for United at Wolves on Sunday, but he may now look to switch to the No21 shirt - the number he wears playing for Uruguay - after Daniel James made a £25m move to Leeds United, freeing up that number in the United squad.

As Ronaldo's CR7 brand is built around the number he has worn throughout his career, he would be keen to continue that at United and the Premier League have already him down as United's No7 on their website.

Suggestions that United will profit from sales of Ronaldo shirts following his return to the can be exposed as a long-running myth among football fans.

Adidas agree to pay United £75m-per-season for a ten-year shirt deal to produce and license club merchandise, but they collect a vast proportion of the revenue from sales or products.

So while United will get a small cut of Ronaldo shirt sales, Adidas will be the big winners when it comes to the return of one of the world's greatest players to England's Premier League.

Ronaldo is currently training with the Portugal team in Lisbon ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday night.

