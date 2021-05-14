Protesters are harming their own team much more than the Glazers

Two arrests, 10ft-high steel barriers, and executive boxes redesigned as players’ sleep cabins in case of a second blockade of the Lowry: it was not a picture of Old Trafford that Joel Glazer ever wanted to be broadcast, unless as an advert for his club’s official mattress and pillow provider.

“A devastating image for the Manchester United brand around the world,” Gary Neville called it. But does the blame for this PR nightmare rest squarely in Tampa?

After all, it was the fans’ insistence on defying a huge police presence that necessitated the prison-level security measures.

Surely, the time has come to question whether such protests, for all the sincerity of their message and motive, are producing far less good than ill. Let us not forget, this was United on a behind-closed-doors night. And still the stadium was framed by all the chaos of decoy buses and the smoke of red flares rising behind the East Stand.

Next Tuesday, 10,000 supporters are due to be allowed in for the season’s final home game against Fulham.

What then? Full insurrection? Effigies of their despised owners from the Stretford End? The vast majority of United fans would never set out to hurt their team, but last night’s loss to Liverpool, sealed by two goals for Roberto Firmino, suggested they were doing just that.

The issue is not what the demonstrators want: they have already created a five-point plan for the United board, ranging from the appointment of independent directors to urging the Government to approve a golden-share veto of contentious decisions, in line with Germany’s “50+1” model.

The moot point is whether any of this is achievable. The Glazers prefer to run United in a way that keeps fans at arm’s length, operating a dual-class share structure that ensures they are privy only to certain types of information.

The very notion of caving into the latest demands would scald their souls.

The unusually long letter that co-chairman Joel wrote to supporters after the European Super League debacle was, in essence, a token olive branch. It does not change who, essentially, the Glazers are: ruthless investors who will stop at nothing to sweat the United brand, and who neither know nor care about speaking a language that reflects the club’s founding philosophy.

They are not idealists, but unabashed capitalists. They would rather pull the shutters up at United than entertain any talk of giving up a controlling stake.

The end-game, as the chants and the green-and-gold scarves never cease reminding, is for the Glazers to sell up. But since that is certain not to happen any time soon, the harsh truth is that the United protests are becoming futile shows of outrage.

The Glazers have committed only to an increased discourse with fans, not to any structural reform. For as long as this impasse endures, what chance does the unrest outside Old Trafford have of being acted on in Florida? For now, the only effect is to destabilise the team. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a faraway look in his eyes last night.

He had spoken dutifully about arranging all the right meetings, conducting all the right preparations, about not needing to tell his players twice about the significance of a game against Liverpool, regardless of the circumstances.

But the way this game unfolded, with the United defence picked to pieces with alarming ease, told a different story. How could the scenes of rebellion not find some echo in United’s performance? Their absurdly congested schedule of three matches in five days – a “crime”, according to Jurgen Klopp – is purely the result of fans invading the pitch in numbers that led the original fixture to be postponed.

As such, Solskjaer is left with no choice but to make 10 changes for a Leicester game that his team loses 2-1, and another 10 for a meeting with Liverpool in which they succumb 4-2.

In the space of 72 hours, United have thrown away their last chance of the title and suffered a chastening defeat to their implacable enemies.

It has not exactly been an advert for the galvanising force of a mass outcry. The best protesters can hope for now is that Government legislation creates protections that prevent any future Super League-style power grab.

Beyond that, they are on a hiding to nothing. By turning Old Trafford once again into the grimmest ring of steel, they are not helping their club, their team, or even their own cause.