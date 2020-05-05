'Project Farce' is not what any fan wants to witness when the Premier League returns

Discussions over the return of Premier League football has long since reached the farce threshold.

Back in the days when the discussion over how the world's most lucrative football competition could return (and we are talking three weeks ago here), the debate over whether matches could return in June focused on the moral question of resuming in a country that had just witnessed deaths in excess of 20,000 due to the coronavirus.

While the desire to fulfill broadcast agreements was always at the forefront of minds, the £38m each of the 20 clubs could lose if they fail to play the 92 matches remaining in the current season no longer seems to be the driving force behind discussions that have, inevitably, been hijacked by self-interest.

After PFA chief Gordon Taylor added to the already confusing mix of ideas on a possible restart in June by claiming matches may not be played over the full 90 minutes, the prospect of Watford v Norwich being played at an empty Olympic Stadium in London has never looked less appealing.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

It was police chiefs who insisted they wanted matches to be played at neutral stadiums in a bid to avoid mass gatherings of spectators outside stadiums and that issue will not be resolved any time soon.

Yet the fresh claim that they may not be played over their full duration added to a confusing concoction of conditions that are now being placed on the Premier League.

The trouble is, this is no longer a debate that is being conducted using sensible and viable guidelines.

"I am not ashamed to say it is about the money because we absolutely need it," Brighton's deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber told the BBC.

Expand Close Brighton chief executive Paul Barber is against completing the Premier League season at neutral venues (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brighton chief executive Paul Barber is against completing the Premier League season at neutral venues (Gareth Fuller/PA)

"It is about money but there are about 100,000 jobs affected directly or indirectly by the Premier League playing football.

"That's a huge industry just in the Premier League alone. We have got to protect 300 full-time jobs at Brighton, 600 part-time jobs, over 1,000 jobs that rely on us for their respective businesses supplying Brighton on matchdays.

"So yes, it is about the money but that is something we shouldn't be ashamed of. We are an industry like any other that has a legitimate right to return when it is safe to do so and to keep people employed."

While Barber makes strong arguments in favour of finding a way to restart the season, the executive of a relegation-threatened club that still has matches to play against Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester admits his reservations over some of the conditions for a Premier League resumption are not based on the wider view.

"Neutral venues just simply changes the nature of the competition and what we would consider to be unfair and not the right way to go. That is speaking with self-interest," he added with honesty.

"My job is to represent Brighton and Hove Albion and our interests are staying in the Premier League."

Read More

Amid suggestions that five substitutes will be permitted in the expectation that more players will pick up injuries as they are asked to play numerous games in a condensed period of time, even the most passionate of football fans must now be asking whether the mission entitled 'Project Restart' has, in fact, become 'Project Farce'.

Quips on social media about all matches being played on Zoom so players do not have to leave their home and can pass the ball to each other in a virtual world are all too predictable, and the Premier League now has to consider whether their initial stated aim of finishing the season in a bid to protect the integrity of their competition is about to backfire.

Expand Close The Premier League have told clubs the season must be finished at neutral venues (Richard Sellers/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Premier League have told clubs the season must be finished at neutral venues (Richard Sellers/PA)

If football cannot resume next month in a format that looks something like the Premier League, then the best solution for all would be to cancel this season, follow the French lead and declare runaway leaders Liverpool as champions and cancel relegation for this season.

Ending the current campaign now may spark legal challenges from Championship clubs intent on securing promotion to the world's richest football show, but with Football League chief Rick Parry confirming that the competition needs to be concluded by July 31 - including play-off finals - and no detailed plan on how that can happen, it seems unlikely that we will have promoted teams ready to leap into the top tier of English football.

Watching Premier League matches in empty stadiums may be a grim inevitability well into 2021, but let's not dilute the competition to a point where it becomes unrecognisable to the brand so painstakingly built over the course of the last three decades.

We all want the Premier League back in our lives as soon as possible, but not at any cost.