Pressure now on City to show title mettle

John Aldridge

Showdown with Liverpool will tell us about strength of Guardiola’s challenge

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (left) celebrates with goalscorer Mohamed Salah

Liverpool&rsquo;s Jordan Henderson (left) celebrates with goalscorer Mohamed Salah

EVERY team that has held a lead in this season’s Premier League title race have struggled to maintain the pace – and now we are about to find out if Man City can take the pressure.

The title is City’s to lose now, as they have a seven-point advantage over Liverpool if they win their game in hand after Jurgen Klopp’s champions opened the door for them with their slump in form over the last few weeks.

Now we wait to see whether Pep Guardiola and his players have what it takes to stay on top or whether they will bottle it again when the pressure is applied, as they have done in some big occasions over the last 18 months.

