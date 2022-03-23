Premier League to prevent clubs signing players from Russian and Ukrainian leagues on short-term deals

The Premier League will not allow its clubs to sign players on short-term contracts from teams in Ukraine and Russia, the PA news agency understands.

The decision by the governing body of England's top flight is understood to be due to sporting integrity, although the majority of the 20 sides in the division would be unable to register new signings anyway due to a lack of space in their squads.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month resulted in both domestic leagues being suspended.

As a result, FIFA and UEFA made the joint decision earlier in March to allow the suspension of contracts between players and clubs affiliated to the Ukrainian Association of Football and the Football Union of Russia.

It meant players from teams in Ukraine and Russia could join other sides in Europe on short-term deals until June 30 despite being outside of the transfer window period which shut at the end of January.

But there will not be any signings for Premier League clubs.

With the competition set to conclude in two months and the majority of teams already filling up their 25-man squad lists, only a handful of sides would be in a position to register new additions.

The Premier League would be required to amend its rules if it wanted to extend the squad lists of its 20 clubs and the topic of transfers alongside sporting integrity has already been debated in recent months.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl questioned whether any January signings should be allowed to feature in rearranged fixtures following a number of postponements in winter when coronavirus cases were rife at top-flight sides.

Hasenhuttl directed his aim in particular at Newcastle, who recently beat the St Mary's club in a rearranged game after goals by new additions Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood.

Clubs in the top tiers of Austria, Germany and Italy are also expected to be blocked from signing players from Ukrainian and Russian teams, PA understands.

But LaLiga clubs are set to be able to sign players based in the two countries on short-term deals, with the Spanish top-flight not having a limit on squad lists like is the case in England.