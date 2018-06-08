Premier League to introduce a winter break from 2019-2020 season
The Football Association has announced a deal with the Premier League and English Football League to introduce a mid-season break in February from the 2019/20 season.
After years of deadlock on the issue, the FA and the leagues have finally found a compromise that should give players more rest without upsetting the broadcasters and sponsors too much.
To make room for the two-week break, the FA Cup's fifth-round ties will be played midweek and will be settled on the night, while a round of Premier League fixtures will be played over two weekends, with five games one weekend and five the next.
Press Association
Related Content
- Jose Mourinho to shelve plans for new left back as he sets sights on striker
- Lyon 'categorically deny' reports Nabil Fekir will complete Liverpool move this week