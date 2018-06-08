Sport Premier League

Friday 8 June 2018

Premier League to introduce a winter break from 2019-2020 season

Referee Mark Clattenburg stands in the snow

The Football Association has announced a deal with the Premier League and English Football League to introduce a mid-season break in February from the 2019/20 season.

After years of deadlock on the issue, the FA and the leagues have finally found a compromise that should give players more rest without upsetting the broadcasters and sponsors too much.

To make room for the two-week break, the FA Cup's fifth-round ties will be played midweek and will be settled on the night, while a round of Premier League fixtures will be played over two weekends, with five games one weekend and five the next.

