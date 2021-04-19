Premier League to hold emergancy meeting to address crisis - without the six Super League clubs

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have announced in a joint statement they are to join a new European Super League. Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The Premier League will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning with 14 of their members and the six clubs that have confirmed they are part of the breakaway Super League have not been invited.

It will be a first opportunity for those clubs to formally discuss next steps, amid suggestions that breakaway sides could be excluded from their domestic competitions.

There are suggestions that the rebel clubs will not be permitted to play in their proposed Super League and continue to play in the English Premier League, with punishments also being considered after the announcement that has rocked football to its core.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and six other European sides have agreed to create a rival competition to the Champions League.

The controversial plans have sparked widespread criticism, including from fan groups, who are united in their opposition and feel the move is based on financial gain.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated his opposition to the plans and there have been suggestions that Super League clubs may not be permitted work permits to sign players if they are operating outside of the established football structures.

While there are numerous hurdles and legal battles ahead as the Super League plan is formalised, the level of anger towards the proposals suggests the rebel clubs face a huge battle to put their proposals into action.

Ironically, the timing of the announcement of the proposed Super League came a day before UEFA announced the final details of what they hope will be a new-look Champions League from the 2024/25 season.

Taking the total number of teams from 32 to 36 in the UEFA Champions League, the biggest change will see a transformation from the traditional group stage to a single league stage including all participating teams. Every club will now be guaranteed a minimum of 10 league stage games against 10 different opponents (five home games, five away) rather than the previous six matches against three teams, played on a home and away basis.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition.

Similar format changes will also be applied to the UEFA Europa League (8 matches in the league stage) and UEFA Europa Conference League (6 matches in the league stage). Subject to further discussions and agreements, these two competitions may also be expanded to a total of 36 teams each in the league stage.

Online Editors