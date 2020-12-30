Premier League to continue without break as Covid-19 cases in Fulham squad sees clash at Spurs postponed

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that was due to host Fulham on Wednesday evening (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the Premier League, the governing body says they intend to continue playing.

With reports suggesting the Premier League was considering the option of a two-week break to bring the numbers down, organisers have released a statement to the contrary.

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled," the statement said.

"The League wishes those with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in due course."

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Fulham this evening has been called off because of new coronavirus cases at the west London club.

The Cottagers returned a number of positive test results on Tuesday and, after more came in on Wednesday, the Premier League decided to call the match off less than three hours before the scheduled 6pm kick-off.

It becomes the third top-flight game to be wiped out by the virus, following Newcastle's match with Aston Villa earlier this month and Monday's game between Everton and Manchester City.

There had been speculation throughout the day that the game might be called off.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho indicated his frustration at the uncertainty in an Instagram post shortly after 2pm.

Mourinho posted a video on his account of his staff waiting waiting for news with a message which read: "We still don't know if we play. Best league in the world."

The video was filmed at 2.02pm - something the Portuguese made clear by showing the time in the corner of a TV screen in the room.

Online Editors