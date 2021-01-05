Premier League title race: Liverpool vs Manchester, key fixtures and what has gone wrong with Klopp's men

After Liverpool's canter to glory last season, we now have a proper Premier League title race on our hands.

While the Reds currently top the table on goal difference ahead of Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp's men are on a three-match winless run, drawing with West Brom and Newcastle before losing to Southampton on Monday night.

Despite slow starts to the season, the two Manchester clubs now look set to battle for the league title along with the defending champions, in what promises to be an exciting few months.

Klopp stoked the flames of the rivalry with the Red Devils following the 1-0 loss to the Saints, comparing his side's penalty record with Man United's after Sadio Mane was denied a spot kick.

"Last year, there was a penalty against Leicester when people said Sadio Mane goes down too easily - if he goes down easily, we would have had a penalty in this game and the last game, a stonewall penalty, but what Andre Marriner did with Sadio Mane I'm not sure if that's okay," Klopp said.

"The boy tried everything, had a few great challenges with Walker-Peters, but there were a lot of situations which should have been free-kicks. The last one, when he goes down, you see that back and in the box he hits him in the end with his left foot, that's a penalty.

"We cannot change. I hear now that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years. I've no idea if that's my fault, or how that can happen.

"But it's no excuse for the performance. We cannot change it, we have to respect the decisions. But we can change our performance. That's our focus now."

After beating Crystal Palace 7-0 on December 19, a few days after snatching a late win over SPurs, it looked like Liverpool were poised to open up a healthy lead at the top of the table, but now they find themselves in a top-of-the-table fight.

What has gone wrong for Liverpool?

Their defeat at Southampton meant Jurgen Klopp’s side have gone three Premier League matches without a victory for the first time since February 2017.

The loss came on the back of draws against struggling West Brom and Newcastle and the four-point lead the champions held at Christmas has evaporated.

By the time they play their next league match, at home to Manchester United a week on Sunday, their arch rivals are likely to have overtaken them.

Here, we take a look at why things have suddenly become more difficult for Klopp’s side.

What is the problem?

Liverpool have won just two of their nine away league matches, dropping 16 points in total with five draws and two defeats. Draws on the road against Brighton, Fulham, Newcastle – all teams currently in the bottom six – have been particularly damaging. By comparison, on their way to winning the title last season they dropped just 13 points on the road. Teams at home have found a better way to combat Klopp’s side and they are having more success at frustrating their opponents.

What has caused it?

Despite being the league’s leading scorers the goals have dried up over the festive period. Apart from the 7-0 win over Crystal Palace, which is increasingly looking like an aberration, in the last five league matches Liverpool have scored more than one goal in a game only once when they beat Tottenham 2-1 in the 90th minute. Southampton was the first time since May 2018 Klopp’s side failed to score in back-to-back league matches, which is an indicator of their previous consistency.

Who is at fault?

Roberto Firmino has scored just five goals in 17 league appearances, three of which came in back-to-back matches just before Christmas, Sadio Mane has two in his last 12 – also in successive games last month – despite offering a greater threat going forward. Mohamed Salah (13 in 16) is the only player showing consistency and he has drawn a blank in his last three matches. Diogo Jota, who with five goals is the only other player who has managed more than one league goal this season, is not due to return from injury until the end of January.

Why have the goals stopped flowing?

There has been a creativity vacuum in midfield as injury has robbed Klopp of Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri for various parts of the season. The manager has had to rely heavily on captain Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and 19-year-old Curtis Jones in midfield – a trio which have contributed just two goals between them – with Jones the most attack-minded of the three.

So the midfield is at fault?

Not entirely. Much of Liverpool’s success last season came from their marauding full-backs and while Andy Robertson has been the most consistent player this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold is struggling. The England right-back set an unwanted, new Premier League record for the season after giving the ball away 38 times against Southampton. Unfortunately Klopp’s options at full-back are limited with Kostas Tsimikas out injured and teenager Neco Williams inconsistent.

Are there any underlying issues which could also be contributing?

Problems at centre-back – with Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez likely to be out for most, if not all, of the season and Joel Matip regularly sustaining knocks – means it has been something of a muddle. Fabinho has played the majority of games in central defence, thus depriving Klopp of a key midfielder, and teenager Rhys Williams and the relatively-inexperienced Nat Phillips have been in and out of the team. The Henderson-Fabinho combination at Southampton was their 10th different starting centre-back pairing in 17 league matches, which has only added to the uncertainty.

Next Five Fixtures

Liverpool

Sunday, January 17, 16.30 - Man United (H)

Thursday, January 21, 20.00 - Burnley (H)

Thursday, January 28, 20.00 - Spurs (A)

Sunday, January 31, 16.30 - West Ham (A)

Wednesday, February 2, 20.00 - Brighton (H)

Man United

Tuesday, January 12, 20.15 - Burnley (A)

Sunday, January 17, 16.30 - Liverpool (A)

Wednesday, January 20, 20.15 - Fulham (A)

Wednesday, January 27, 20.15 - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday, January 30, 17.30 - Arsenal (A)

Man City

Wednesday, January 13, 18.00 - Brighton (H)

Sunday, January 17, 19.15 - Crystal Palace (H)

Wednesday, January 20, 20.15 - Aston Villa (H)

Tuesday, January 26, 20.15 - West Brom (A)

Saturday, January 30, 15.00 - Sheffield United (H)

PA Media