Saturday 29 September 2018

Premier League round-up: Wins for Everton, Wolves and Leicester

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates scoring their third goal
Jim van Wijk

Wolves' impressive return to the Premier League continued with a 2-0 home win over Southampton.

Adama Traore set up fellow substitute Ivan Cavaleiro, who had just come on, to break the deadlock with 11 minutes left.

Jonny wrapped things up with a late second from close range.

Everton produced a strong second half to win 3-0 at Fulham with two goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

After Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon hit the crossbar, Everton midfielder Sigurdsson then also struck the woodwork with a penalty in the 52nd minute.

The Icelander, though, was on target four minutes later with a curling left-footed effort, before substitute Cenk Tosun headed in a second after 66 minutes.

Sigurdsson added Everton's third after 89 minutes.

Newcastle's wait for a victory goes on after Leicester won 2-0 at St James' Park.

The Foxes went in front on the half-hour through a penalty from Jamie Vardy, with Harry Maguire then heading in from a corner after 72 minutes.

Press Association

