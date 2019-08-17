Teemu Pukki scored a hat-trick to fire Norwich to a 3-1 win over Newcastle in their maiden home game back in the top flight.

Premier League round-up: Teemu Pukki hits hat-trick for Norwich while Villa lose again

Hammered 4-1 at Liverpool in their first outing last week, the Canaries hit back in style courtesy of their talisman's treble.

Jonjo Shelvey netted a late consolation, leaving Steve Bruce looking for his first point as Newcastle boss.

Aston Villa suffered disappointment, losing 2-1 to Bournemouth at Villa Park.

The Cherries were 2-0 up after 12 minutes as Josh King scored from the penalty spot after Callum Wilson was brought down by Tom Heaton and Harry Wilson marked his debut with a deflected strike.

Douglas Luiz gave Villa hope in the 71st minute but the visitors held on.

Leandro Trossard's second-half strike secured Brighton a 1-1 draw against West Ham.

The Belgian thought he had scored the opener in the 27th minute only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

Javier Hernandez's clinical finish then gave the Hammers a 1-0 lead on the hour mark, but Trossard equalised shortly after.

Bernard's 10th-minute goal gave Everton a 1-0 win over Watford, who suffered a second consecutive defeat, at Goodison Park.

