Premier League round-up: Pressure increases on Mark Hughes as Southampton held by Watford

Cardiff and Newcastle claimed valuable victories at the bottom of the Premier League while pressure increased on Southampton manager Mark Hughes after a draw with Watford.

In the early kick-off, Neil Warnock celebrated his 100th game as Cardiff manager with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Brighton.

The Seagulls were a man down for almost an hour with Dale Stephens shown a straight red for a challenge on Greg Cunningham after Callum Paterson had cancelled out Lewis Dunk's early header.

Cardiff had to wait until the 90th minute for a winner, Sol Bamba finally putting the ball into the net after the hosts had twice struck the woodwork in a dramatic finish.

High-flying Bournemouth were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle at St James' Park and lost Adam Smith to a serious-looking knee injury.

Smith received oxygen on the pitch after going down as he prepared to take a free-kick. Newcastle were already ahead thanks to Salomon Rondon's first Premier League goal of the season in the seventh minute, and he doubled the lead in the 40th minute.

Jefferson Lerma pulled one back in eight minutes of first-half stoppage time but Newcastle hung on to climb out of the bottom three.

Referee Simon Hooper was centre stage in Southampton's 1-1 draw with Watford.

Manolo Gabbiadini's first goal of the campaign gave Saints the lead in the 20th minute and Hooper's first contentious decision came when he denied Watford a penalty after Ryan Bertrand appeared to take out Nathaniel Chalobah.

Less than 10 minutes later, Charlie Austin thought he had doubled Southampton's advantage only for Hooper to rule it out, and Jose Holebas equalised eight minutes from time.

There was plenty of emotion on show but no goals at the King Power Stadium as Leicester paid tribute to late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ahead of a 0-0 draw with Burnley.

It was a point apiece, too, at Huddersfield, where the Terriers were denied a second victory of the week by Felipe Anderson's equaliser for West Ham.

Alex Pritchard gave Huddersfield, who claimed their first win of the season against Fulham on Monday, the lead in only the sixth minute but Anderson continued his hot streak to make it 1-1 16 minutes from time.

