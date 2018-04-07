Newcastle moved ten points clear of the relegation zone after securing an impressive 2-1 victory away to Leicester this afternoon.

Premier League round-up: Newcastle take big step towards safety while Palace left frustrated at Bournemouth

Jonjo Shelvey put the visitors ahead in the first half, with Ayoze Perez doubling the Magpies' advantage in the second period. Jamie Vardy pulled a late goal back for the home side, but the Foxes couldn't find an equaliser.

The win leaves Rafa Benitez's men comfortably clear of the drop zone as the campaign enters its closing stages. The same cannot be said for Crystal Palace, who conceded a late goal against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium to draw 2-2.

Roy Hodgson's men twice led, but had to settle for a share of the points after Joshua King's goal one minute from time snatched a draw for the home side after Wilfried Zaha had put the Eagles ahead with 15 minutes left. Luka Milivojevic had put Palace in front two minutes after half time, before Lys Mousset levelled midway through the second half. Palace are now just three points clear of Southampton, who are in 18th.

At Vicarage Road, Burnley maintained their spot in seventh in the table after two goals in three minutes saw them beat Watford 2-1. Roberto Pereyra had opened the scoring for Watford after an hour, but Sam Vokes struck after 70 minutes, and Jack Cork shortly afterwards, to seal the win for Sean Dyche's side.

Elsewhere, West Brom could only manage a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns against Swansea, with Tammy Abraham's goal 15 minutes from time cancelling out Jay Rodriguez's strke. And in Brighton, Huddersfield dug out a 1-1 after Steve Mounie equalised following an own goal from Jonas Lossl.

