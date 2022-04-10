Premier League round-up: Wins for Norwich, Brentford and Leicester

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring their second goal with Kenny McLean. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki helped reinvigorate Norwich’s slim survival hopes with a 2-0 home win over relegation rivals Burnley.

The Canaries were 10 points from safety before kick-off, but Lees-Melou’s early deflected strike gave Dean Smith’s men a precious lead and Pukki’s composed finish late on clinched a first Premier League victory in nine attempts.

It could be too little too late for bottom club Norwich, who remain in a perilous position but at least has kept 18th-placed Burnley within touching distance and dealt a serious blow to the visitors’ own chances of beating the drop.

While this fixture may have been overshadowed by the top-of-the-table clash between Manchester City and Liverpool later in the afternoon, it was a match of vital importance in the battle to remain in the division.

The result from the other game between Merseyside and Manchester teams this weekend had served to ramp up the pressure at Carrow Road, but chances were created from the off with Milot Rashica testing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope before Jay Rodriguez saw a tame header easily saved by Tim Krul at the other end.

Playing with an unexpected degree of freedom, it was Norwich who broke the deadlock through Lees-Melou in the ninth minute.

Burnley failed to deal with Kieran Dowell’s corner and Lees-Melou side-footed into the bottom corner from the edge of the area via a deflection off Josh Brownhill.

Pope was left with no chance but played his part soon after to prevent the Canaries doubling their lead.

Lees-Melou was again involved and sent Pukki away down the right, with the striker’s low effort stopped by the outstretched right boot of England international Pope.

Mathias Normann, urged on by a lifted home crowd, let fly from range minutes later but saw his shot dip too late with Burnley against the ropes.

It had also been that way in midweek against Everton, where Maxwel Cornet’s late goal earned a pivotal three points, and the Ivory Coast attacker saw a stinging drive parried away by Krul in the 26th minute.

Sean Dyche’s side were now on top and Aaron Lennon called the home keeper into action with a cross-cum-shot seconds after another low effort by Cornet had been blocked by Grant Hanley.

Even with Burnley’s improvement, Norwich remained ahead after Ben Gibson made two crucial blocks late in the half to deny his old team.

After an inconspicuous start to the second period, Matej Vydra was introduced by Dyche, who would have wondered how Lees-Melou escaped a second yellow for a foul on Charlie Taylor in the 59th minute.

The visitors made another change not long after with Dwight McNeil summoned and his first involvement should have resulted in the leveller.

McNeil won possession from Sam Byram near the halfway line and burst into space before his low cross found Cornet at the back post, but the Burnley attacker sliced wide from three yards.

Byram’s next contribution was to head away Matthew Lowton’s inviting cross with Rodriguez and Cornet lurking at the back post. A clash of heads between the three produced a three-minute stoppage.

Hanley and Rashica wasted big chances to put the game to bed for Norwich before Pukki did wrap up the points.

Normann produced a wonderful defence-splitting pass into Pukki, who took a touch and rifled into the bottom corner for his ninth goal of the season with five minutes left.

Vydra and Brownhill went close late on for Burnley but it was Norwich’s turn to rediscover that winning feeling.

Leicester 2 Crystal Palace 1

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall inspired Leicester to a narrow 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

The midfielder’s first Premier League goal came after a sublime assist for Ademola Lookman’s opener to give the Foxes the perfect preparation for Thursday’s trip to PSV.

They go to Eindhoven for their Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg with the tie poised at 0-0 but have momentum after just two defeats in their last 10 outings.

Kasper Schmeichel saved two Wilfried Zaha penalties – after VAR ordered a retake – only for the striker to nod in the rebound from the second which gave Palace second-half hope.

But a leveller never came and the Foxes move above Palace to ninth in the Premier League. The Eagles saw a seven-game unbeaten run come to an end, which had propelled them to Wembley for next week’s FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers completely reshaped his team from Thursday’s European draw and seven changes underlined the Foxes’ priorities.

But they made light of the reshuffle, even if they had to survive two scares before taking total control.

The first came when Zaha failed to find the target following Jeff Schlupp’s fine pass while the second arrived after 18 minutes when Zaha slipped in Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The striker tricked his way past Caglar Soyuncu and Schmeichel’s excellent low save turned his drive behind before Joachim Andersen headed the resulting corner wide.

Yet, despite the chances, there was no tempo to the game with both sides taking time to find their stride.

Youri Tielemans’ ambitious effort had Vicente Guaita scrambling but the game needed a flashpoint – which finally came six minutes before the break when Leicester grabbed the lead.

James Justin nipped in to pinch Marc Guehi’s pass off Zaha and Tielemans found Dewsbury-Hall whose excellent pass picked out Lookman to cut inside Andersen and drill past Guaita.

It then got better for the Foxes just before the break when they doubled their advantage. Guehi allowed Justin’s hopeful ball under his foot and Patson Daka seized on the chance.

He crossed for Dewsbury-Hall on the edge of the area and the midfielder engineered space by holding off Cheikhou Koyate before brilliantly firing in his third goal of the season.

After the break the hosts continued where they left off as Guaita turned Tielemans’ effort over 35 seconds after the restart.

Palace wilted quickly after conceding and Andersen’s awful clearance and subsequent reckless challenge on Daka underlined their sloppy nature.

But they were handed a lifeline in the 64th minute when Tielemans brought down Jordan Ayew in the area.

Zaha’s awful penalty was saved low to his left by Schmeichel only for VAR to order a retake because the goalkeeper encroached.

Again Zaha stepped up and produced a wretched spot kick which Schmeichel stopped but the ball bounced kindly for the striker to nod in the rebound.

Palace, though, were unable to conjure a leveller despite a couple of scrambles and Leicester saw them game out.

Brentford 2 West Ham 0

Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney combined to sink West Ham 2-0 and surely banish any lingering relegation fears for Brentford.

Two second-half goals lifted the Bees 12 points clear of the Premier League drop zone after a Sunday afternoon stroll in the west London sunshine.

Mbeumo lashed in the opener after being teed up by Toney, and then returned the favour for his strike partner as Toney grabbed his 14th goal of the season.

For West Ham it was another dent in their fading hopes of a top-four finish, and they were also dealt a potentially massive blow with Thursday night’s Europa League second leg against Lyon in mind when defender Kurt Zouma was forced to limp out of the action midway through the first half.

Zouma had taken a hefty kick to the ankle from Christian Norgaard five minutes earlier and seemingly failed to shake off the knock.

The France international, still roundly booed by opposition fans following his cat-kicking video shame, left the field to a chorus of ‘put him down’ from the Bees supporters.

Brentford were still buzzing from last weekend’s thumping 4-1 win at Chelsea and Mbeumo had the game’s first effort on target when he headed Rico Henry’s cross straight at Lukasz Fabianski.

The lively forward then tested West Ham’s Polish keeper further with a fierce drive at the near post.

Then, when Fabianski punched a Christian Eriksen corner which was threatening to curl straight in, Mbeumo lashed the rebound over the crossbar.

Eriksen grew into the match as the first half wore on and his free-kick was headed narrowly over his own crossbar by Vladimir Coufal before Fabianski held the Dane’s low, skidding drive.

West Ham, perhaps showing the effect of Thursday night’s first-leg exertions, threatened only once in the opening half when Tomas Soucek headed a cross from fellow Czech Coufal into the arms of Bees keeper David Raya.

Mbeumo got his reward two minutes into the second half when he latched on to Toney’s clever flick and lashed a fierce angled shot past Fabianski.

It was the French forward’s fourth goal of the season and his first since December.

Moyes sent on Said Benrahma to face his old club, but before the Algerian could get a meaningful touch, Brentford doubled their advantage with a slick move.

Yoane Wissa fed Henry down the left and the full-back’s cross was steered back across goal by Mbeumo for Toney to head in the simplest of finishes and wrap up a deserved win.