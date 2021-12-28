Premier League round-up: Spurs held at Southampton as Crystal Palace and West Ham enjoy impressive wins

Tottenham were frustrated by VAR as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at 10-man Southampton.

Spurs had two second-half goals controversially ruled out as they chased the three points at St Mary’s after Harry Kane’s penalty had earlier cancelled out James Ward-Prowse’s stunning opener for Saints.

Ward-Prowse found the far corner with a first-time effort in the 25th minute but Kane rifled in from the spot after Son Heung-min was chopped down by Mohammed Salisu, who was shown a red card.

It was all Spurs after the break and Kane saw a goal cancelled out for offside which did not look obvious on VAR and then referee Anthony Taylor adjudged Fraser Forster to have been fouled when he dropped the ball under an innocuous challenge from Matt Doherty.

Spurs had other chances through Doherty and Bryan Gil but they had to settle for a draw which sees them miss the chance to close the gap on fourth-placed Arsenal.

Still, avoiding defeat means that Antonio Conte becomes the first manager in Tottenham’s history not to lose any of his first seven league games and they are undoubtedly heading in the right direction under the Italian.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will be proud of his side’s rearguard effort and they have lost just one of their last six games.

Both sides were in action just 48 hours ago but with the hosts making six changes to Tottenham’s three, they enjoyed a livelier start as Adam Armstrong put a header wide and Yan Valery shot off target from the edge of the area.

They were worthy of their opening goal in the 25th minute as Ward-Prowse delivered a real moment of quality.

A loose ball from a long throw fell to the England international on the edge of the area and he cut across a first-time shot which took it away from Hugo Lloris and into the far corner.

Southampton were dominating but the complexion of the game changed five minutes before half-time as Spurs levelled and Southampton were reduced to 10 men.

Harry Winks played Son in and he was fouled in the penalty area by Salisu who, having earlier been booked, was given his marching orders by referee Anthony Taylor.

Kane made no mistake from the penalty spot, sending Fraser Forster the wrong way to make it three goals in his last three Premier League games.

Spurs had all the impetus going into the second half as they tried to make their numerical advantage count and they thought they had made a breakthrough in the 54th minute.

Winks’ through-ball was perfect for Kane, who finished in clinical fashion only for the dreaded perpendicular lines of VAR to rule it out, even though the England captain looked onside.

They again had the ball in the back of the net midway through the second half when Forster dropped Lucas Moura’s cross and the ball got deflected in, but Taylor whistled for a foul by Doherty where contact looked minimal.

Spurs did fashion other opportunities as Forster made three big saves as he kept out Doherty, palmed away a Moura shot and then turned over Bryan Gil’s effort at the death as they were left to rue VAR’s intervention.

Watford 1 West Ham 4

West Ham returned to winning ways after coming from behind to secure a dominant 4-1 victory over a depleted Watford at Vicarage Road.

David Moyes’ side clinched their first league away victory since October 31 and ended a five-match winless run in all competitions.

Despite having only one full training session in two weeks, Claudio Ranieri’s men started on the front foot, with Emmanuel Dennis giving the home side the lead in only the fourth minute.

However, West Ham’s match fitness and sharpness was evident as they grew into the game, hitting an equaliser in the 27th minute through Tomas Soucek.

Two minutes later the visitors had the lead, with Said Benrahma’s effort taking a deflection off Adam Masina and landing in the back of the net.

Mark Noble scored his first Premier League goal since January 2020 when he sent Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann the wrong way from the penalty spot for the Hammers’ third in the second half.

In added time substitute Nikola Vlasic scored his first club goal for West Ham’s fourth.

It was the Hornets’ first time taking the field since a 2-1 defeat at Brentford on December 10 after three matches were postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak that continued to affect the squad.

Matters also went from bad to worse for Ranieri when Kiko Femenia was forced off in the first half.

Watford took an early lead when Dennis was played in by Joshua King for his eighth goal of the season.

King found Dennis in the box, but the forward had to weave his way across to create the angle for a shot which he struck past Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham almost pulled level five minutes later when Benrahma cut inside and hit a left-footed strike, but it rebounded off the crossbar.

Since going behind, the visitors continued to push for the equaliser, with Masina having to make a block to stop Michail Antonio’s effort.

In the 27th minute West Ham levelled, with Soucek firing past Bachmann after being found in space in the box by Jarrod Bowen.

Two minutes later the visitors took the lead when Antonio, on his return to the side, played in Benrahma.

The former Brentford forward’s shot was deflected into the back of the net past Bachmann off Masina.

West Ham looked to have added to their lead at the start of the second half, when Soucek played in Bowen after Dennis lost the ball. However, the goal was ruled out for a foul by Soucek in the build-up.

Moments later at the other end of the field, Watford had a counter-attack and Moussa Sissoko forced a save from Fabianski.

West Ham added to their lead just before the hour mark when referee Darren England awarded the visitors a penalty after consulting the on-field monitor.

Bowen was fouled by goalkeeper Bachmann after getting to the ball before the goalkeeper, and the official reversed his decision before pointing to the spot.

Noble stepped up to take the penalty, sending the Hornets goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 3-1 to West Ham, before Vlasic made it 4-1 in added time after being played in by Bowen.

Crystal Palace 3 Norwich 0

First-half goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp helped Crystal Palace secure a 3-0 win over Norwich despite the continued absence of boss Patrick Vieira.

Eagles manager Vieira tested positive for Covid-19 last week and was one of several missing for the hosts, including Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha, but they were still too strong for the Canaries.

It was another painful defeat for the visitors, a fifth in a row, and means Dean Smith’s side end the year at the bottom of the Premier League with the signs suggesting that is where they will remain.

Both teams named two goalkeepers among the substitutes and were still unable to fill their respective benches due to coronavirus cases and injuries.

Smith threatened changes after Norwich’s 5-0 thrashing at home to Arsenal and made six of them, but did not get the start he hoped for with Palace able to win a penalty with their first attack.

Will Hughes turned nicely in the area and went down following a challenge by Kenny McLean after seven minutes, which saw referee Paul Tierney point to the spot.

Edouard took responsibility with usual penalty taker Zaha absent due to suspension and slotted home from 12 yards to end his goal drought dating back to October.

It meant the Canaries – without leading marksman Teemu Pukki – had to find a solution to a season-long issue, having scored in just six of their previous 18 league games, to avoid another defeat.

The problems almost immediately increased for the visitors but Mateta and Schlupp had efforts which failed to test Angus Gunn.

A brief respite occurred for the basement club when referee Tierney needed close to seven minutes to fix a technical issue which stopped him from being able to communicate with fourth official John Brooks but more pain was on the horizon for Smith’s side at Selhurst Park.

It could have been different had Jacob Sorensen connected better with a Pierre Lees-Melou cross but seconds after that opportunity Palace went down the other end and doubled their advantage.

Tyrick Mitchell picked out the run of Edouard, who cut back for Mateta and the Mainz loanee drilled into the bottom corner after 38 minutes.

It saw Mateta repay the faith of manager Vieira after the French forward had struggled for not just goals but also appearances since a temporary switch at the start of 2021 but the first-half action was not over.

Edouard was involved again for the Eagles’ third with a dangerous run into the area resulting in the ball ricocheting to Schlupp and the Ghana international rifled home from a tight angle to inflict more misery on Norwich.

The Canaries, having been booed off by the away fans despite Sam Byram hitting the crossbar with a header late in the half, introduced Brandon Williams at the break and still it was Gunn who was the busier of the goalkeepers.

Norwich stopper Gunn prevented it from being 4-0 with a fine double-save to deny Schlupp and then Mateta’s follow-up just before the hour mark before his opposite number Vicente Guaita had to be alert to thwart a stinging drive by Przemyslaw Placheta.

There was a positive for the Norfolk club with 22 minutes left when teenager Jonathan Rowe was brought on for his debut but they suffered a 13th league loss while Palace move up to ninth.