Premier League round-up: Southampton battle back to snatch point against Leeds

Kyle Walker-Peters struck a late equaliser as Southampton came back from two goals behind to secure their first point of the season in a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds.

Rodrigo had struck twice at the start of the second half to put the visitors in a dominant position but Jesse Marsch’s side were unable to hold out for a second successive Premier League win.

Instead it was Southampton – who bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on the opening day – who fought their way back into the match.

Joe Aribo tapped home to halve the deficit in the 72nd minute before Walker-Peters curled in the equaliser in the 81st minute.

Neither side had any significant chances in the opening exchanges, with Leeds coming closest when Patrick Bamford had a shot blocked in the 13th minute.

Despite Leeds’ bright opening, there was a moment of concern when VAR checked a possible red card for a last-ditch challenge by Diego Llorente on Stuart Armstrong.

Southampton almost had a fortunate break just before the 20-minute mark when Armstrong had an effort deflect back at him off a defender and then narrowly wide of the target.

The home side’s best chance of the half came in the 27th minute when Armel Bella Kotchap drove forward from defence, drove up the pitch and fired just wide of the goal.

There was another injury concern for Marsch to contend with when Bamford was forced off in the 28th minute.

Gavin Bazunu had to be alert to dive to his left and tip substitute Daniel James’ effort around the post, after he made a clever run into the box before creating space to shoot, with the goalkeeper called on again to catch the ball on the line from Rasmus Kristensen’s header at the subsequent corner.

Leeds took the lead just moments after the start of the second half, when Rodrigo turned home a well-timed ball from Jack Harrison.

In the 58th minute Leeds had a chance to double their lead from a corner but Rodrigo’s glancing header landed on the roof of the net.

The visitors did find their second on the hour mark, with Saints struggling again to clear their lines from a corner.

The corner was flicked on at the near post and Rodrigo headed in from just a yard out to double his and Leeds’ tally.

Against the run of play Southampton managed to pull one back when substitute Aribo tapped home after being picked out by Adam Armstrong in an unmarked position at the far post.

The 26-year-old had to round the approaching Illan Meslier before finding the net for his first Southampton goal.

Southampton struck the equaliser with just under 10 minutes of normal time remaining. A clever pass from Sekou Mara played in Walker-Peters who fired past Meslier and into the far side of the goal.

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

Nick Pope conjured two fine saves and Kieran Trippier a goal-line clearance as Newcastle ground out a goalless Premier League draw at Brighton.

England stopper Pope racked up a second-straight clean sheet in Newcastle colours, thwarting both Adam Lallana and Solly March at the Amex Stadium.

March thought he had scored with a low shot through traffic in the first half, only for Trippier to clear off the line at the very last opportunity.

Pascal Gross then turned the ball the wrong side of the post at the death, after Kaoru Mitoma’s neat cutback.

Newcastle struggled for clear openings despite high endeavour in searing heat, with both teams still unbeaten after two Premier League outings.

Brighton increased their domination the longer the contest wore on, but Graham Potter’s men were unable to strike again after last weekend’s fine 2-1 win at Manchester United.

Newcastle had defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 at home over the season’s opening weekend, but the Magpies were missing any clinical edge to their play on the south coast.

Allan Saint-Maximin was booked for a risible dive to start the afternoon’s exchanges, before Miguel Almiron curled the ball high and wide.

The quiet Saint-Maximin and the scatty Almiron failed to deliver the kind of urgency and incision boss Eddie Howe would so have craved on Newcastle’s travels.

March then saw his goal-bound strike cleared off the line by Trippier, before Lallana fired a neat shot on the spin straight down Pope’s throat.

The teams turned around with honours even and no goals, and despite plenty of huff and puff, that would stay for the rest of the afternoon.

Lallana powered in a header from March’s cross to open the second half, but Pope was equal to the effort, turning the ball around the post.

Brighton old boy Dan Burn headed over from a corner in a rare Newcastle chance and then quickly delivered a fine block to deny Danny Welbeck at the other end.

Enoch Mwepu’s neat low cross positively begged for a finish, but again Pope stood firm, this time palming away March’s sidefooted shot.

Joel Veltman saw an effort blocked by Burn and then Gross tapped his close-range shot the wrong side of the post.

Newcastle held firm for the final few minutes, leaving both sides relatively frustrated – but still both sides remain unbeaten, two games into the new term.

Wolves 0 Fulham 0

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa ensured his side a point by saving Aleksandar Mitrovic’s late penalty in a goalless draw against Fulham at Molineux.

Mitrovic, who scored twice last week in Fulham’s opening-day draw against Liverpool, was handed the chance to snatch all three points for the Londoners in the 81st minute.

Referee John Brooks pointed to the spot following Rayan Ait-Nouri’s ill-timed challenge on Bobby Cordova-Reid, but Sa dived to his right to keep out Mitrovic’s spot-kick.

Mitrovic looked set to score his 45th league goal in as many appearances after his record-breaking feat in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

There were no complaints about Brooks’ penalty decision, but, on the balance of play on a baking afternoon, justice was served when Sa guessed right to make sure the points were shared.

Wolves began at break-neck speed in scorching temperatures at Molineux as Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan both forced Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak into early action.

Neto’s angled drive after being brilliantly picked out by Daniel Podence was blocked before the Wolves forward headed the rebound back across the face of goal.

Hwang then sprinted into a one-on-one with Rodak after Neto’s excellent pass and his effort was also blocked.

Mitrovic’s wild volley over the top in his side’s first attack was met with huge cheers by the home faithful, but Fulham threatened again soon after.

Cordova-Reid’s downward header from Andreas Pereira’s corner was cleared by Neves close to the goal-line.

Rodak’s gaffe then presented Neto with another opening, but he missed his chance to take aim at an open goal and Podence skewed the loose ball wide.

The home side should have broken the deadlock in the 53rd minute.

Ait-Nouri’s perfect low cross presented Morgan Gibbs-White with a tap-in, but the England Under-21 forward failed to convert.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage sent on new signing Goncalo Guedes for his first appearance in the 57th minute, with Hwang making way.

The Portugal forward’s darting runs helped stretch Fulham’s defence, but the Londoners held firm at the back and continued to pose problems of their own going forward.

Neeskens Kebano forced Sa into a rare save at his near post and the home fans grew restless.

Lage sent on Adama Traore and Nelson Semedo for Neto and Jonny respectively with 12 minutes remaining, but the dice rolled in Fulham’s favour in the 80th minute.

Cordova-Reid went tumbling under Ait-Nouri’s misjudged tackle and Brooks did not hesitate in pointing to the spot, only for Sa to deny Mitrovic with a diving save to his right.

Mitrovic and Gibbs-White clashed in added time as tempers flared after the former’s late challenge, with both players leaning in with their foreheads to earn themselves a booking.