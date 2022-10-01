Premier League round-up: Newcastle crush Fulham as Everton battle back to beat Southampton

Miguel Almiron was on form for Newcastle. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory over 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle went into the game with just one win in the Premier League this campaign, but stormed to an impressive victory following an eighth-minute red card for Nathaniel Chalobah.

Callum Wilson put Newcastle ahead just after Fulham were reduced to 10 men, before Almiron scored his first of the afternoon with a stunning volley from the edge of the penalty area.

Sean Longstaff then added Newcastle’s third just before half-time, with Almiron capping off a dominant Magpies performance with a fourth in the 57th minute.

Fulham grabbed a late consolation goal, as Newcastle’s standards slipped at the back, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid heading home from close range.

Marco Silva’s side had gone into the game ahead of Newcastle in the table having put in some impressive performances, but the four changes due to injury proved significant.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was forced off in the first half, and the home side did not register a shot until the 68th minute.

Newcastle started brightly despite a much-changed team from their last Premier League clash, and hit the woodwork inside the first five minutes.

Dan Burn took his chance from distance and his effort was saved by Bernd Leno, and Wilson’s effort on the rebound hit the outside of the post.

In the eighth minute, Chalobah was sent off by referee Darren England for a foul on Longstaff. The Fulham midfielder had been shown a yellow card before VAR intervened and the referee went to the pitchside monitor before changing his decision on the severity of the late, lunging tackle from Chalobah.

Moments later, the visitors took the lead when Newcastle switched the ball to the left to Kieran Trippier who expertly picked out Joe Willock at the far post.

The midfielder headed back across goal for Wilson to tap home. The goal was referred to VAR for an offside check, but was allowed to stand.

Newcastle had a chance to add to their tally, when Wilson controlled a Willock cut-back, turned and shot but his effort went over the bar.

Just as Fulham looked to be settling into a new, more defensive position, Almiron doubled Newcastle’s lead with a stunning volley. Bruno Guimaraes played the ball to the Paraguayan just on the corner of the box over his shoulder and he fired it first time past Leno and into the top corner.

To add to Fulham’s troubles their talismanic striker Mitrovic was forced off with an injury in the 36th minute after briefly receiving treatment on the field.

The Magpies added a third just before half-time when Longstaff was alert to slot home after Sven Botman’s header had been tipped onto the woodwork by Leno.

Fulham continued to struggle to contain the Newcastle attack and, after three first-half substitutes, it was not made easier.

Almiron had his second of the match in the 57th minute, with Dan James running into difficulties as a makeshift left wing-back.

Murphy played in Willock who picked out Almiron for a tap-in to make it 4-0, before De Cordova-Reid headed in a late consolation goal for the home side in the 88th minute.

Southampton 1 Everton 2

Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second-half minutes.

It helped the Toffees extend their unbeaten run to six matches and provided a rare success on the road, a victory at Leicester having been Everton’s only previous away win in the top flight this calendar year.

Home boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had read the riot act to his players after defeat at Aston Villa two weeks ago and as a result made six changes.

Juan Larios, Duje Caleta-Car and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were given full debuts and the hosts almost made the perfect start.

Sekou Mara created an opportunity for Che Adams in the sixth minute, but the Scotland international could only send his effort into the side-netting from a tight angle.

It was one of the few chances of a forgetful first 45 minutes, in which Everton largely controlled proceedings, only for Coady to squander their best opening midway through the half when he failed to get a clean connection to a Demarai Gray cross.

While the opening period will not live long in the memory, the first nine minutes after the interval made up for it.

Saints broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when Adams found Aribo inside the area and the ex-Rangers midfielder turned neatly before rifling a shot into the bottom corner.

But the celebrations from the home supporters were cut short when Everton levelled in rapid fashion.

Another Gray delivery caused problems and Amadou Onana impressively headed his free-kick back across goal for Coady to volley in and open his account for the Toffees in the 51st minute.

The end-to-end nature of the contest continued, with Saints wasting three chances to retake the lead in one passage of play that finished with the visitors going in front.

Adams, Stuart Armstrong and James Ward-Prowse were all denied by last-ditch tackles from the likes of James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko, which proved vital for Everton.

Lampard’s side went straight up the other end and it was McNeil who this time grabbed his first goal for the club.

Alex Iwobi’s cross had been intended for Onana, but he received a shove from Kyle Walker-Peters that allowed the ball to run through for McNeil, who took a touch before drilling the ball high into the roof of the net in the 54th minute.

Onana wasted a chance to make it 3-1 soon after when he headed wide from Seamus Coleman’s cross and by this point Hasenhuttl had seen enough.

Romain Perraud, Samuel Edozie and Adam Armstrong were introduced by the Saints boss, who was aiming to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Adam Armstrong was straight into the action, setting up Adams for a volley that went wide before the substitute tested Jordan Pickford from 12 yards in the 72nd minute.

Pickford, back for Everton after missing England duty with a thigh injury, was required again to deny Walker-Peters and impressively dealt with a barrage of late balls into his area to help the Toffees taste success on the road for only a second time in 2022.

Bournemouth 0 Brentford 0

Bournemouth were left fuming to be denied a penalty amid a 0-0 Premier League grind with Brentford.

The Cherries were left perplexed by rookie referee Thomas Bramall ruling out a spot-kick despite being ordered to the pitchside monitors by VAR official John Brooks.

The Vitality Stadium hosts felt frustrated to see Kristoffer Ajer’s wayward sliding challenge on Jordan Zemura go unpunished.

Bramall took charge in the Premier League for just the second time, and his move to stick with his original onfield decision of no penalty was met with clear derision by the Cherries.

Bournemouth’s ire grew still further at the final whistle, as Bramall gave no second thought to the ball striking Mathias Jensen’s arm in the area.

The last-gasp skirmish should not have yielded a penalty, but Bramall struggled to control the situation as the Cherries players surrounded him.

These two teams proved too tame to topple the other on the south coast in the end, with killer instinct conspicuous by its absence in Dorset.

Interim Cherries boss Gary O’Neill will still have been delighted to extend his side’s unbeaten run to four Premier League matches.

US investor Bill Foley’s proposed Bournemouth takeover remains in the works too, leaving plenty of optimism in the autumn air.

Brentford were at least able to steady proceedings off the back of their 3-0 defeat by Arsenal, with the Bees well below their best but still grinding out a point.

A first half devoid of quality, most notably from the officials, ended goalless.

Bournemouth were left by far the more aggrieved party at the break, considering that rejected penalty.

Chris Mepham almost gifted Brentford the dream start, passing straight to Mikkel Damsgaard in the final third. The former Sampdoria man latched onto the stray pass and scythed into the area, only to see a crisp strike rebuffed by Neto.

Pontus Jansson wasted a free header from a corner with a wretched connection, before Damsgaard fired the loose ball straight at Neto.

The Cherries were then inexplicably denied that spot-kick when Ajer wiped out Zemura on the slide in the area.

Referee Bramall rejected a penalty despite a lengthy look at the pitchside monitor, leaving the hosts little short of dumbfounded.

Ajer lost control on the slide and even lifted his leading leg when Zemura tried to hurdle clear.

Bramall obviously dismissed the contact, but this seemed for all the world another quizzical outcome from a VAR check.

Ivan Toney was booked at the close of the half for booting the ball into the crowd, summing up the general Dean Court feelings heading into the break.

Jefferson Lerma’s looping header offered moderate threat to open the second half, but Toney nipped in to nod clear with no genuine alarm.

Bournemouth then bungled a counter, with Kieffer Moore’s heavy touch botching any chance of a strike.

Lerma also blocked the recovering Jansson, who was bundled unwittingly into Marcus Tavernier. It was a clumsy phase all round, worthy of encapsulating the day’s paltry fare – but most definitely not a shout for a Cherries penalty given Lerma upended Jansson.

Toney blasted a half-volley high and wide, then saw a cute free-kick deflected by the wall.

Brentford survived a last-ditch Bournemouth onslaught, with Jensen riding his luck as the ball struck his arm, before the final whistle called time on an insipid affair.