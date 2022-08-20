Premier League round-up: Day of drama as Fulham and Southampton strike for late wins

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s last-minute powerhouse header snatched Fulham a 3-2 Premier League win over local rivals Brentford at a rocking Craven Cottage.

The Serbia striker converted Kevin Mbabu’s teasing far-post cross at the last, just as Fulham were fearing to have squandered victory after surrendering the 2-0 lead they established inside the opening 20 minutes.

Marco Silva’s men sealed their first win of the new Premier League campaign thanks to Mitrovic’s second goal of the term – but also two disallowed goals from Ivan Toney.

Brentford striker Toney saw two fine finishes ruled out for offside, only to make it what he thought would be third time lucky when he tapped home to level the scores at 2-2 in 71st minute, with the Bees then expecting to steal at least a point.

However, Mitrovic grabbed the last word for Fulham in another hugely entertaining and high-quality top-flight battle.

Bobby Decordova-Reid had Fulham 1-0 to the good after just 45 seconds, before Joao Palhinha doubled that lead with a powerful header.

Christian Norgaard and deadly striker Toney dragged Thomas Frank’s impressive Brentford back into the equation, but despite that commendable rally Fulham still found another gear.

The promoted Cottagers can now look proudly back on an opening three games comprising creditable draws against Liverpool and Wolves – and now a win snatched in front of watching owner Shahid Khan.

Decordova-Reid had Fulham in front before Brentford had hardly even blinked, let alone settled down.

Mitrovic cut a low ball square into the six-yard box, Jay Stansfield’s strike was deflected onto the bar and back into the goalmouth and Decordova-Reid broke first from the melee to tap home.

Mitrovic thought he had doubled the lead by tapping in after David Raya palmed away his header.

But the Serbian was offside from the initial cross and the goal was chalked off without delay or argument.

Palhinha did make it 2-0 just a matter of minutes later however, thumping in a fine header from Andreas Pereira’s corner.

Either of Mitrovic or Palhinha could have buried the chance, with the Whites duo queuing up to latch onto the cross.

But Portugal midfielder Palhinha delivered, clearly relishing his first goal for the south west Londoners.

The hosts had dominated the opening half-hour with precious little by way of Brentford riposte.

Yoane Wissa’s underpowered header straight at Bernd Leno offered a minor warning shot from the visitors.

And that set the tone for Frank’s men to battle back into the contest.

Norgaard’s crisp volley nestled inside the post from Mathias Jensen’s corner as Brentford troubled the scorers and struck doubt into Fulham minds.

Fulham took that 2-1 lead into half-time, but then wound up very lucky not to concede again straight after the break.

Toney drilled home on the spin to cap a fine Bees raid, only for VAR to strike off the effort for offside.

Fulham sharpened up quickly after that major reprieve, but Mitrovic saw his firm strike rebuffed by Raya after breaking clean through.

Toney had the ball in the net for a second time for Brentford just past the hour, but again the striker was offside.

Mitrovic thought he had scored after meeting Mbabu’s fine cross with a thumping header, only for Raya to produce an instinctive parry.

Just as Fulham started to fear the worst however, up popped Mitrovic to power home a far-post header and snatch back the lead at the end.

Mbabu’s influential cameo paid dividends as it was the wideman’s ball that allowed Mitrovic to bury the winner.

Leicester 1 Southampton 2

Super sub Che Adams’ stunning scissor kick sealed Southampton an impressive comeback win at Leicester as key defender Wesley Fofana watched from the stands.

The talented centre-back was conspicuous by his absence from Brendan Rodgers’ matchday squad amid Chelsea’s attempts to prise him away from the King Power Stadium.

Fofana watched Saturday’s match alongside Leicester supporters in the West Stand and saw James Maddison’s smart free-kick cancelled out by substitute Adams’ brace as Southampton ran out 2-1 victors.

Saints’ first Premier League win of the season represented their first triumph on the road since February and required a show of resilience after the Foxes went ahead in the 54th minute.

Maddison intelligently beat a poor wall to score a free-kick that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men bounced back well from, with Leicester-born Adams coming off the bench to lash home a deserved equaliser.

Saints continued to press forward and secured victory as Adams acrobatically turned home James Ward-Prowse’s cross late on. The post denied him a hat-trick in stoppage time.

The visitors moved from a five-man backline to a four-man foundation at the King Power Stadium, where Leicester began brighter but saw their attacks nullified.

Summer signing Armel Bella-Kotchap survived an early penalty claim against him and impressed in the heart of defence alongside Mohammed Salisu.

Sekou Mara thought he had opened the scoring when he was put through on goal and coolly beat Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward, only for the delayed offside flag to go up.

Leicester had more shots but they were largely restricted to half chances.

Gavin Bazunu produced a solid save to thwart Maddison and Saints teenager Romeo Lavia breathed a sigh of relief when Harvey Barnes dragged wide following his mishit pass.

Leicester took the lead as Saints’ poorly-constructed wall was capitalised on.

Maddison looked as if he would cross the free-kick that was taken from just under 25 yards on the right, but instead he bent a low effort around the wall that beat Bazunu at his near post.

However, Saints rallied strongly as they sought out a leveller.

Timothy Castagne handled when Joe Aribo directed back across goal but nothing was given, with Jamie Vardy hacking behind from the resulting corner.

Mohamed Elyounoussi saw a shot charged down and the visitors equalised in the 68th minute.

Salisu’s long throw was smartly touched on by Bella-Kotchap to substitute Adams, who drove home a first-time strike from close range.

Saints continued strongly as the Foxes looked toothless in attack.

Aribo was booked for taking a tumble in the box looking to latch onto an overhit through ball before the away end was sent wild in the 84th minute.

Kyle Walker-Peters laid back for Ward-Prowse to swing in a cross that Adams met with a scissor-kick that flew past Leicester goalkeeper Ward.

Boos greeted what proved to be Saints’ winner as fans headed towards the exit. There were more jeers at full-time, which came moments after Adams hit the foot of the post as he went agonisingly close to completing a hat-trick.

Everton 1 Nottingham Forest 1

Demarai Gray grabbed a late equaliser as Everton snatched their first Premier League point of the season with a 1-1 draw against promoted Nottingham Forest.

Gray latched onto a long ball with just two minutes remaining at Goodison Park to cancel out an effort from Brennan Johnson just seven minutes earlier.

Forest had taken the lead against the run of play but Steve Cooper’s side still caused the Merseysiders enough problems to feel a draw was the least they deserved.

Everton had their moments in attack but failed to create many clear-cut openings and had enough shaky moments to leave manager Frank Lampard with plenty to ponder.

Lampard had resisted the temptation to hand new signing Amadou Onana a first start but, after successive defeats, attempted to enliven his attack by asking Salomon Rondon to lead the line.

Anthony Gordon retained his place despite continuing speculation linking him with Chelsea while Dele Alli, another whose future is uncertain, was on the bench.

Buoyed by a vociferous home crowd, Everton made a confident start but Tom Davies spurned some early openings, shooting wide and twice failing to make strong contact on free-kicks clipped into the box.

Gordon, given a good reception by fans hoping to persuade him his future remains with the Toffees, forced Dean Henderson into a good save from distance.

Despite creating chances, Everton did not always look comfortable.

Former Liverpool defender Neco Williams tested Jordan Pickford and Lewis O’Brien sent the rebound over.

James Tarkowski was also caught in possession to allow Taiwo Awoniyi in on goal but Pickford again saved and the Everton keeper later denied Orel Mangala.

Gray was one of the hosts’ biggest threats and he fired a shot narrowly over after having a free-kick beaten out by Henderson.

Everton also started the second half strongly with Rondon turning sharply to shoot from a Davies pass but his effort went just wide. Gray also swung in a dangerous free-kick but Henderson pushed away and Forest cleared.

Everton turned to Onana and Dwight McNeil just before the hour, with Davies and Rondon making way, while Forest sent on their latest recruit, Morgan Gibbs-White, for his debut soon after.

Played was briefly halted for an injury to Henderson but the Forest keeper was not too badly hurt as, moments later, he produced a fine save to keep out a good effort from Gordon.

Everton had a moment of alarm when a shot from Ryan Yates took a deflection off Tarkowski and wrong-footed Pickford but it rolled wide. Williams also missed the target with a powerful drive.

Gordon created another opportunity for himself with a weaving run but shot at Henderson from the edge of the area.

The game burst into life in the closing 10 minutes as Yates forced a good save from Pickford but Johnson followed up on the rebound.

Everton redoubled their efforts and after Forest survived one scare after some pinball in the area, they finally broke through late on.

Gray was the quickest to a long ball from Pickford and calmly took it round Henderson to slot home.